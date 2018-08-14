New Car Care Council Video Helps Get Your Vehicle Back-to-School Ready

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Back-to-school season is quickly approaching, which means family vehicles will start working overtime. The Car Care Council has released an informative new video that will help families get their vehicles ready for car pools, playdates, soccer games and more this fall.

"Back-to-school time is hectic for most families but scheduling a complete vehicle inspection is time well spent," said Rich White, executive director, Car Care Council. "Our new video provides some valuable maintenance and safety tips that will help keep your vehicle running safely and efficiently all through the school year."

Produced in conjunction with AutoNetTV Media (ANTV), the new video discusses the "Five Point Check-Up" that should be performed by vehicle owners before the start of the school year:

Check lights and wipers for better visibility Perform a complete brake inspection Check tires for under inflation or excessive wear Make sure seat belts and car seats are fitted and positioned properly Consider installing a back-up detection device

The new video can be viewed at www.youtube.com/watch?v=gaW4Q7yt1QY and is also available in the ANTV digital management system for repair shops to share with their customers.

For more information or to sign up for AutoNetTV Media, visit www.AutoNetTV.com.

