New Card Game, Stuhoundious, Adds Stretch Goals and a Video to Kickstarter Campaign

DALLAS, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stuhoundious announced new stretch goals and video detailing how to play the game after positive response from the launch on Kickstarter.

The stretch goals include a family-friendly alternative rule set once the $3,000 level is achieved. A special bonus play card at the $4,000 level. A treat for your dog with the deck at the $5,000 level. And an optional adult-only alternative rule set at the $10,000 level.

The creators of the game say they got feedback that the game looked appealing but backers wanted a video to visualize actual play – including how to win and what each card did in the game. They created an easy-to-follow one-minute video that effectively sums up the rules and how easy it is to learn.

While the most popular reward level has been a standard deck of Stuhoundious cards, 20% have chosen to buy a game for themselves and a friend and over 20% of the backers have chosen to have their own dog added to the game. Once the Kickstarter campaign ends in a little over a week, the illustrator will get to work collecting pictures and during backers pets into cards that integrate in with the game.

Stuhoundious came to be as founders of a software company found themselves without work after a merger. While you would think coming from a software company, the founders would build an application; their focus was on a game that friends and family play around the table together.

