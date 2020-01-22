New Card Game, Stuhoundious, Hits Funding in Two Days After Kickstarter Launch

DALLAS, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stuhoundious launched its first-ever card game this January on Kickstarter and hit initial funding goals in just two days. The card game is a quick-play game of strategy and luck for all ages. The game features seven dogs who all used to hang out before they moved away from each other. Your job during the game is to get the seven dogs back together.

Unlike games that take a long time to learn, Stuhoundious keeps the rules simple and gets players' right to playing. All the art in the game is original with bright colors to make it visually appealing to play and differentiate the cards. Each of the seven dogs featured in the game has a special action associated with him or her. The actions are things we see our own dogs often do – from stealing a cookie to wandering off to showing affection to the neighbor.

The creators of the game say their favorite experience is watching people play. The winner is quick to want to play again, like hitting a good shot in golf. The person(s) who didn't win is typically so close they want to play again quickly and redeem themselves.

Stuhoundious came to be as founders of a software company found themselves without work after a merger. While you would think coming from a software company, the founders would build an application; their focus was on a game that friends and family play around the table together.

The most popular pledge level on Kickstarter? The ability to add your own dog to the game!

