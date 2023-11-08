New Cardiac Rehabilitation Survey Reveals 93% of Healthcare Providers Currently Utilize Remote Patient Monitoring Technology

The survey indicates the increased use of RPM to manage care both in clinics and home-based cardiac rehab settings

CAMPBELL, Calif. , Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent survey of healthcare providers (HCPs), 93 percent of clinicians are currently using RPM technologies across all cardiac rehab, marking a significant integration of technological advancements in the healthcare sector. The survey, conducted by Vivalink, a leading provider of digital healthcare solutions, focused on the adoption and impact of remote patient monitoring (RPM) technologies in both clinic and home-based rehab environments and revealed several key insights into the growing trend of home-based care. For example, 68 percent of clinicians reported having conducted some level of home-based cardiac rehab, with 29 percent conducting more or the same amount of home-based versus clinic-based, emphasizing the increasing preference for a remote care setting.

Additional key insights from the survey include:

  • 57 percent of clinicians indicated adoption of RPM in home-based cardiac rehab within the last two years, demonstrating a recent surge in the utilization of RPM technology, post-pandemic.
  • 56 percent of clinicians prefer home-based cardiac rehab over clinic-based alternatives, indicating a shift in patient care preference.
  • 53 percent of clinicians observed an increase in patient adherence since integrating, showcasing the potential of remote care in improving patient engagement and outcomes.
  • Post myocardial infarction, commonly known as a heart attack, emerged as the primary driver for home-based cardiac rehab, underscoring the importance of remote care in managing critical cardiac conditions.

"These insights highlight the indispensable role of RPM technologies in transforming the landscape of cardiac rehabilitation," says Jiang Li, CEO of Vivalink. "By revolutionizing the way we approach patient care, this industry shift is poised to improve patient outcomes while reducing the strain on healthcare systems and fostering a more sustainable and patient-centric approach to cardiac health."

RPM's role in healthcare is evolving and becoming more prevalent, creating patient-centered, accessible and cost-effective care. As Vivalink continues to pioneer digital healthcare solutions, it remains dedicated to providing innovative programs and products that cater to the evolving needs of healthcare providers and patients.

For more information about Vivalink, visit www.vivalink.com.

About Vivalink
Vivalink is a provider of digital healthcare solutions for virtual patient care and decentralized clinical trials. We leverage unique physiology-optimized medical wearable sensors and software services to enable a deeper and more clinical understanding between provider and patient.

