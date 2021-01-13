New CardRatings.com List Compares Credit Card Balance Transfer Opportunities

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As millions of Americans look at debt accumulated during the holidays, CardRatings.com, a leader in online credit-card ratings, reveals its latest side-by-side comparison of nine balance transfer credit cards to help consumers navigate key terms and conditions that could affect their ability to climb out of debt.

While balance transfer cards with 0% introductory interest rates can help people who want to retire credit card debt, consumers must understand that it's vital to pay down as much debt as possible before the introductory window closes, in order to avoid potentially high interest rates.

"Our annual assessment of balance transfer cards allows consumers to compare interest rates, fees and other factors side-by-side in order to seize the best option," explains Brooklyn Lowery, senior managing editor for CardRatings. "Most critical, though, is not missing that window of opportunity."

Find the new side-by-side balance transfer comparison here: Balance transfer credit cards 2021 comparisons.



It's important when researching balance transfer credit cards to consider how long an introductory 0% period is needed to pay off the balance interest free and, if applicable, begin to earn cash back and other rewards. Cards geared specifically toward balance transfers rarely charge a fee, but rewards cards that feature a balance transfer offer often do.

Our listing shows comparisons for the following popular cards and more:

"While opening a balance transfer card and making your transfer within the transfer period window is a great first step to paying off debt, there is more work to be done," stresses Lowery. Some tips to maximize benefits of a transfer credit card include:

Make a plan. It's crucial to figure out how much is needed to pay monthly in order to pay off debt before the introductory period ends. Using a balance transfer calculator can help.

It's crucial to figure out how much is needed to pay monthly in order to pay off debt before the introductory period ends. Using a balance transfer calculator can help. Don't miss payments. Even if you must sell homemade crafts in order to hit the mark, it's important to do whatever it takes to make the monthly payment on time. Automatic payments help.

Even if you must sell homemade crafts in order to hit the mark, it's important to do whatever it takes to make the monthly payment on time. Automatic payments help. Analyze spending habits. Credit card debt can accumulate out of unforeseen emergencies or by living beyond your means. If "living beyond means" is a consistent problem, it behooves the consumer to spend some time assessing spending habits and budgets.

"The sooner a balance is transferred to a card with a 0% introductory offer, the more value there is from the transfer," concludes Lowery. "The interest is likely high on the existing card, so why wait to transfer?"

Lowery is available for comment and can expand on the importance of understanding how to utilize credit card balance transfers in the most advantageous way. Lowery is the resident credit card expert for CardRatings and specializes in helping everyday credit card users get the most out of their rewards.

