New Care Logistics President Samantha Platzke to Lead Company in Emerging Hospital Command Center Market

ATLANTA, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Care Logistics, a healthcare innovator and leader in technology and processes that optimize patient progression and throughput, today announced the appointment of its new president, Samantha Platzke.

After leading the company for over a decade, Karl Straub announced his retirement at the end of 2020, at which point, Platzke assumed her new position. Throughout Straub's tenure, Care Logistics has played a pivotal role in the evolution of the dynamic hospital operational command center market.

With more than 30 years of experience helping healthcare organizations achieve remarkable results in financial performance and operations, Platzke brings a wealth of knowledge to her role. In fact, after experiencing Care Logistics products and services in the hospital setting, she chose to further her career by joining the company in 2014 as its chief financial officer and senior vice president of system performance. During her time with the organization, she has built out the extremely successful performance alignment process, which has contributed to long-term, sustainable results for customers and an average financial improvement of $19.1 million for Care Logistics partner hospitals.

"Samantha Platzke is an experienced, passionate leader with a proven track record of helping hospitals and health systems drive revenue growth, reduce costs and increase operational efficiency. Her comprehensive knowledge of finance and operations, combined with her commitment to excellence, will guide Care Logistics into the next phase of its growth journey serving the fast-evolving hospital command center market," said Rick Jackson, CEO of Jackson Healthcare, the parent company of Care Logistics.

Added Jackson, "As Karl Straub begins his retirement, I would like to extend my appreciation for his dedication and partnership over the past 10 years. He has been a trusted advisor to healthcare and hospital systems across the country and has helped position Care Logistics as a leader in patient throughput and patient flow."

Care Logistics is the leader in patient progression, throughput and hospital operational command centers. Care Logistics processes and purpose-built technology drive sustainable improvements in efficiency and reliability, which result in increased revenue and higher reimbursement and the reduction of avoidable patient days, while improving safety and quality. Care Logistics is part of the Jackson Healthcare® family of companies. Visit www.carelogistics.com .

