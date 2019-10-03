New care management workflow application seeks to alleviate clinician burnout, improve care coordination

HARRISBURG, Pa., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Geneia , a healthcare analytic solutions and services company that is simplifying the evolution to value-based care, has launched the Theon® Platform for Care Management, a workflow application that helps health plans and provider organizations easily identify, outreach to and engage members for care coordination, and automate referral management. Created and used by Geneia clinicians who actively practice care management and population health, Geneia's care management application, together with the Theon® Platform for Population Analytics, provides analytics and workflows that enable earlier identification of cohorts such as prediabetics, and streamline referrals, program enrollment and care planning.

"The heart of effective population health is identifying and engaging chronically-ill members and those patients expected to become ill in the next 12 to 24 months," said Shelley Riser, Geneia's vice president of consulting services and clinical innovation. "Geneia's Theon® Platform for Care Management is a workflow solution that simplifies care coordination and seeks to address burnout. Our clinicians designed the workflows and use them every day so we know they work and save time."

Research has shown care coordination improves care quality and satisfaction while reducing healthcare costs, especially for chronically-ill patients. An American Journal of Managed Care study, Care Fragmentation, Quality, and Costs Among Chronically Ill Patients, found the lack of care coordination resulted in higher rates of preventable hospitalizations and $4,542 in higher healthcare spending. At the same time, patients value care coordination with 68 percent saying it's a vital part of healthcare.

Equally important, legacy systems that complicate care management contribute to nurse burnout. RN Network's 2017 study found top reasons for nearly half of nurses considering exiting the field, citing feeling overworked, being swamped with paperwork and an overall lack of job satisfaction.

Geneia's care management application seeks to address clinician burnout and improve care coordination in a number of ways, including:

Simplifying the number of member assessments

Preserving member history and streamlining updates when regulations or clinical guidelines change

Prioritizing actions for the day and week with role-based home pages and dashboards, and

Improving care management efficiency with one holistic, integrated platform that eliminates toggling between systems, saving time, clicks and frustration.

For more information about the Theon® Platform for Care Management, which is available on the Salesforce® ecosystem, visit: https://www.geneia.com/products-services/theon-platform.

ABOUT GENEIA

Geneia LLC is a healthcare analytic solutions and services company that focuses on improving systems to support personalized, patient-centered care. We help clients improve outcomes, lower costs and restore the Joy of Medicine to physician practice. Our technology, education and training, insights and clinical services simplify the evolution to value-based care and drive alignment and collaboration among healthcare providers, health plans and employers. The company has offices in Harrisburg, PA and Manchester, NH. To learn more, visit Geneia.com ( https://www.geneia.com ) or connect with us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

