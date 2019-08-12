New Career, New Mission: Veterans Eligible for Mobile Forensics Courses Through Felician University and Cellebrite

LODI, New Jersey, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Felician University – a non-profit, Franciscan institution – and Cellebrite, the proven global leader in digital intelligence solutions serving law enforcement agencies, government and enterprises, are joining forces to offer two courses that provide veterans with critical skills that can lead to in-demand cybersecurity and digital intelligence jobs.

The courses – Introduction to Mobile Forensics and Mobile Forensic Data Analysis – can be taken alone for career development, applied toward Felician's Cybersecurity Certification program or taken as part of bachelor's or master's degree programs. Eligible students may apply their GI Bill benefits to these courses. Law enforcement personnel may also be able to apply their employer's tuition assistance benefits.

Participants will get hands-on experience analyzing data and be able to take advantage of the 28% projected increase in demand for information security analysts seen by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, which puts the 2018 median salary for Information Security Analysts at $98,350 annually.

"Felician University has worked with the veterans' community for years, so we know that veterans can struggle to find careers with the same sense of mission and purpose they had in uniform," said John Meagle, executive director of Marketing at Felician University. "We believe that careers in law enforcement – those devoted to public safety and protecting civilians – will provide that same sense of purpose. We are proud to partner with Cellebrite, as Cellebrite will provide veterans with the same training, on the same equipment, that they provide to law enforcement organizations across the United States and around the world."

John Priest, Director of Training Business Development for Cellebrite, agreed. "Law enforcement organizations face an acute shortage of skilled workers able to glean insights from digital evidence – like mobile devices, laptops and social networks. As crime moves online, law enforcement entities will need more and more people with these skills in order to keep us safe. We're proud to work with Felician to offer this course, as we believe providing veterans with these skills does a real service for law enforcement and for veterans themselves."

The first course, BUS260 Introduction to Mobile Forensics, includes both the Cellebrite Mobile Forensics Fundamentals (CMFF) and the Cellebrite Certified Operator (CCO) courses. Taught by Cellebrite professionals, students will learn mobile device forensics, experiment using forensic processes, recognize proper digital evidence device seizure protocols, examine extracted digital data, and perform extractions on a variety of devices. After the successful completion of the course, students will be awarded the industry-recognized CCO Certification.

For students interested in building on the skills acquired in BUS260, BUS290 Mobile Forensic Data Analysis is comprised of the Cellebrite Physical Analyzer (CCPA) course. Focusing on analysis and advanced search techniques using Cellebrite's UFED Physical Analyzer software, students completing this course will be exposed to extensive hands-on training with Cellebrite technology. Successful completion of the course will result in CCPA Certification. The semester-long courses are available 100% online under this program.

According to Felician, demand for cybersecurity professionals has been 3.5 times greater than that of other IT positions – and 12 times greater than other jobs.

"In a world dominated by the rapid increase in technology, our lives are intertwined with mobile devices," noted Dr. Deirdre Christofalo, dean of Felician's School of Business and the Center for Innovation and Professional studies. "The projected increase for jobs in this area is astronomical."

About Felician University

Felician University engages over 2,300 undergraduate, graduate, and adult students through programs in arts & sciences, business, nursing, and education. Universal Franciscan values of social justice, compassion, and respect for human dignity serve as an inclusive foundation for transforming the lives of tomorrow's leaders. Felician University's education is ranked 3rd best return on investment for private colleges in New Jersey 2018 by the PayScale.com College ROI Report and is ranked #1 safest college campus in the state by niche.com.

About Cellebrite: Digital Intelligence for a Safer World

Cellebrite is committed to offering Digital Intelligence solutions for a safer world. It is the undisputed global leader in the emerging market of software solutions, AI and analytic tools that allow Law Enforcement agencies, Government and Enterprises to accelerate criminal investigations and address the challenges of crime and security in a digital world. The company's solutions are used by more than 6,000 agencies, in more than 150 countries. https://www.cellebrite.com/en/home/.

