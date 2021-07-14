New Career Platform Accelerates and Improves Job Search by Harnessing the Power of Sales Principles

CINCINNATI, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Career Club announces the launch of Career Club ONE™, a career and networking application that leverages the power of customer relationship management (CRM) principles to help people get better jobs faster.

Career Club ONE™ is an intuitive interface that functions as a powerful CRM and puts the best practices of successful sales teams directly into the hands of job seekers. The platform delivers a streamlined system to keep track of career opportunities and manage network connections, eliminating the need for spreadsheets and sticky notes. Additionally, Career Club ONE™ is integrated with a robust database of companies with a particular focus on those receiving venture capital and private equity funding.

"Career Club ONE™ helps members identify well-funded but relatively unknown companies. By definition, companies that are receiving funding are scaling, which means they are hiring across all functional areas as well as upscaling their current talent. Moreover, they tend to be tech-driven entrepreneurs, which means they can accommodate the trend toward a remote workforce," said Bob Goodwin, founder of Career Club. "Career Club ONE™ allows members to curate prospective employer lists and then improve the job search process."

Goodwin has 25 years of experience leading sales and development teams at the executive level and has spent the last decade coaching people through career transitions and job searches. The idea for Career Club ONE™ came from Goodwin's passion for helping people find career opportunities—and a pivotal moment in his own career trajectory.

"I found myself in a position where I needed to find a new job quickly. With a family to support, that is a scary place to be. But I have a sales background, and once I realized I was essentially selling myself, I took everything I knew about sales and applied it to my own job search," said Goodwin. "The average job search takes twenty-six weeks, but I landed a new role in just six weeks using the systems and strategies that we now provide to Career Club ONE™ members."

In addition to Career Club ONE™, Goodwin has also developed Making Your Own Weather™, an online course on mastering the mindset of an effective job search. Access to the course is included with an annual subscription to Career Club ONE™.

"Career Club has helped me improve my self-confidence and get the most out of my approach to finding my dream job. I will never go back to the outdated approach of 'search, apply, receive no responses, repeat,'" said Karen Groll, a Career Club member. "Career Club helped me get comfortable with a new level of tools, processes, and approaches. This program has had a direct correlation to me finding my new position."

To learn more, contact Bob Goodwin at (513) 910-5973 or [email protected], or visit https://career.club/.

