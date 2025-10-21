New Career Training Programs Use XR Technology to Accelerate Skill Acquisition for Today's Workforce

Transfr Launches XR-Based, Multimodal Programs and New Platform Capabilities to Advance Students and Adult Learners from Classroom to Career

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Transfr Inc., the leading workforce education company, launches Transfr Train, a collection of XR-based, multimodal career training programs, alongside major platform enhancements including financial literacy tools, expanding its pioneering career mobility system.

"Millions of Americans possess the potential and work ethic to succeed, yet face a critical systems gap that leaves them shut out of today's rapidly evolving workforce," said Bharani Rajakumar, founder and CEO of Transfr. "While job seekers submit hundreds of applications and employers struggle to find qualified talent, the disconnect isn't a lack of ability—it's the absence of clear pathways connecting education to employment. With the launch of Transfr Train and platform enhancements like financial literacy, we're expanding our comprehensive career mobility system to support the talent infrastructure America needs to guide learners from curiosity to career confidence."

Transfr Train delivers immersive career training programs and resources leveraging more than 330 VR simulations, online learning, digital badging, and interactive virtual coaching to accelerate skills acquisition and employment readiness. Programs and resources include:

Fundamental Skills Program : The program features 70 VR simulations across six essential topics—workplace safety, math and measurement, material handling, hand tools, power tools, and electrical fundamentals. Learners earn digital badges as they build foundational competencies in the trades.

: The program features 70 VR simulations across six essential topics—workplace safety, math and measurement, material handling, hand tools, power tools, and electrical fundamentals. Learners earn digital badges as they build foundational competencies in the trades. Pre-Employment Programs : These structured 20-hour career preparation programs combine VR experiences with e-learning activities and assessments to help adult learners and job seekers build employer-recognized competencies while earning microcredentials and a certificate of completion. Available programs include Construction Laborer and Mechanical Industrial Maintenance Technician.

: These structured 20-hour career preparation programs combine VR experiences with e-learning activities and assessments to help adult learners and job seekers build employer-recognized competencies while earning microcredentials and a certificate of completion. Available programs include Construction Laborer and Mechanical Industrial Maintenance Technician. Curriculum planning resources: Over 350 lesson plans, materials lists, and activities mapped to ACTE clusters and pathways help educators seamlessly integrate VR training simulations into existing CTE programs.

Early implementations of Transfr's career training programs have increased students' career readiness and confidence, with one pilot program achieving a 55% job placement rate. In other survey research, students and adults who used Transfr simulations were more engaged or 60% less distracted versus online lectures on the same subject and retained skills more effectively with 68% more learning retention versus traditional web resources.

"Transfr prepares students for an apprenticeship—it's like giving them a leg up," said Mike White, Training Director for the Missouri & Kansas Laborers Training Center and beta user of Transfr Construction Laborer Pre-Employment Program. "I would believe that someone who went through this program would have more success because of not what they've learned through the online training, but also the simulations...and it sets them apart from others who have not been through this program."

In addition to the launch of Transfr Train, Transfr enhances its career exploration solution, Transfr Trek, with built-in financial literacy education including interactive budgeting activities, expanded career exploration options with more than 150 careers and 50 interactive VR simulations, and pathways history enabling educators to have deeper, more meaningful conversations about evolving learner interests and goals. With Transfr Trek and Transfr Train, educators, workforce development boards, and community leaders have a comprehensive career mobility system to revolutionize career development and offer a seamless journey from discovery to employment.

School and workforce development leaders are invited to attend a webinar on November 6 to learn more about these innovations.

For questions & interview opportunities

Contact: Brandon Womack

[email protected]

About Transfr

Transfr is a leading workforce education company on a mission to strengthen communities by getting more people on a pathway to upward mobility. Across the entire classroom-to-career pathway, Transfr connects education, workforce development, and community organizations with employers to provide immersive career exploration and skills training. The company's multimodal learning approach combines mobile technology, virtual reality (VR) simulations, and curriculum resources to help learners discover, experience, and prepare for well-paying careers, many that don't require a four-year degree. With more than 330 interactive training simulations across 8 high growth sectors, Spanish-language support, and partnerships with institutions nationwide, Transfr's technology-driven solutions have reached more than 400,000 learners. The company was ranked No.106 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies. For more information, please visit https://transfrinc.com/.

SOURCE Transfr