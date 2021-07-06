New Careers Platform for Software Sales Professionals Launches

TAMPA, Fla., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mave, a new software sales career platform, launched today to help software companies discover top sales talent and sales professionals filter companies and opportunities that match their sales experience. This new career platform is a major game changer for software companies bringing on top sales talent faster than ever before. With Mave's employer branded profiles, companies can showcase their team, perks, and company information to prospective software sales job seekers.

"Throughout the past several years of recruiting top software sales candidates, I've noticed the challenges sales professionals face when exploring new opportunities; so I set out to create a platform that addressed those challenges and gave sales professionals an easier way to filter through new opportunities and jobs," says Stephen Daspit, Founder at Mave. "Now sales professionals have the ability to search for new opportunities based on the average deal size, amount of travel, sales direction, average deal cycle, team size, and much more!"

Mave's focus is critical to helping software sales companies keep up with the increasing demand for technology and software from consumers and businesses nationwide. With the platform's ability to match sales talent, software companies can now identify and hire more effectively and efficiently.

To learn more about Mave, visit www.joinmave.com.

About Mave: Mave is the only career platform exclusively for software sales professionals that allows you to create a dynamic resume, track your sales performance, and search for new opportunities. Mave empowers software companies with profiles that highlight their key statistics, office locations, team information, and sales jobs which allows them to easily be discovered by top sales talent throughout North America.

