New Case Series on Umbilical Tissue in Plantar Fascia Applications Demonstrates Clinical Reproducibility

Case Series by Dr. Robert Parker, DPM, Published in Archives of Clinical and Biomedical Research Reports Statistically Significant NPRS & WOMAC Improvement in Patients with Plantar Fascia Defects Who Had Previously Failed Standard-of-Care Treatment

PENSACOLA, Fla., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Regenative Labs, an FDA-registered manufacturer of cryopreserved Wharton's Jelly allografts, today announced the publication of a new peer-reviewed case series in the Archives of Clinical and Biomedical Research documenting clinical outcomes in seven patients with plantar fasciosis who received Wharton's Jelly allograft as part of a multimodal regenerative protocol after failing standard-of-care treatment. Authored by Robert Parker, DPM, FACFAS, FAENS, of Parker Foot and Ankle in Houston, Texas, alongside co-authors from Regenative Labs, the study represents the 17th peer-reviewed publication in Regenative Labs' clinical evidence library — and the second peer-reviewed case series focused on plantar fascia applications.

The Parker publication follows a study by Dr. Babak Baravarian and colleagues, published one month earlier in Biomedicines (n=9), in which investigators reported statistically significant improvements in WOMAC pain, stiffness, and physical function scores — with a 60.98% reduction in patient-reported NPRS pain scores — over a 90-day observational period following a single Wharton's Jelly allograft application. No adverse events were observed in that cohort. Together, the two publications offer clinicians a growing observational record in this specific area, each conducted under an IRB-approved protocol through the Institute of Regenerative and Cellular Medicine.

In the Parker series, all seven patients had previously exhausted conservative care options including NSAIDs, physical therapy, orthotics, and extracorporeal shock wave therapy. Each received a single application of Wharton's Jelly allograft delivered under real-time ultrasound guidance, combined with extracorporeal pulse-activated therapy (EPAT), class IV laser therapy, and a pneumatic boot. Patient-reported pain was tracked via a 0–10 visual analog scale (VAS) at baseline and approximately 13 weeks following the procedure. The sample's average initial VAS score of 6.88 improved to 3.44 at follow-up — a 50% average reduction. Female patients reported a 74% improvement (initial VAS 7.66 to final 2.0); male patients reported a 50% improvement (initial VAS 7.0 to final 3.5). The difference between initial and final scores was statistically significant by Wilcoxon signed rank test (z = −2.38, p = 0.017, r = −0.636). No adverse events were documented.

"Plantar fascia pathology is among the most common and persistent musculoskeletal complaints seen in foot and ankle practice. Two peer-reviewed case series in a single calendar year — both in patients who had already failed conservative care, and both reporting statistically significant improvement with zero adverse events — represent a meaningful addition to the evidence base for clinicians evaluating these allografts in their practice." — Tyler Barrett, CEO Regenative Labs

Both studies were conducted under IRB oversight through the Institute of Regenerative and Cellular Medicine (IRCM) as part of Regenative Labs' ongoing observational data collection program. Regenative Labs' products are regulated under 21 CFR Part 1271 as 361 HCT/Ps and are not approved or cleared by FDA for any specific indication. All published studies reflect independent investigator observations and are made available to clinicians as educational resources to support their independent clinical judgment. No adverse events have been reported across Regenative Labs' publication peer-reviewed library.

The Parker and Baravarian publications are some of the latest to join a growing body of clinical evidence around these products. The full Clinical Evidence Library is available to qualified clinicians through the Regenative Labs physician portal at MedNgine.com.

Clinicians seeking access to the Parker publication, the Baravarian study, or the complete Regenative Labs Clinical Evidence Library may contact their account representative or visit regenativelabs.com.

About Regenative Labs

Regenative Labs (a DBA of Row 1 Inc.) is an FDA-registered manufacturer of cryopreserved Wharton's Jelly allografts based in Pensacola, Florida. The company operates under the 361 HCT/P regulatory pathway (21 CFR Part 1271) and supports an independent peer-reviewed research program spanning published studies across musculoskeletal, wound care, dental, and foot and ankle applications. Regenative Labs is committed to advancing clinician education through rigorous, compliant evidence dissemination.

Referenced Publications

Parker, R. et al. Regenerative Protocol for Defects of the Plantar Fascia: A Case Series. Archives of Clinical and Biomedical Research. 2025; 9(5): 424–429. DOI: 10.26502/acbr.50170485.

Baravarian, B. et al. Wharton's Jelly Tissue Allografts for Tearing in the Plantar Fascia: A Case Series. Biomedicines. 2025; 13, 2328. DOI: 10.3390/biomedicines13102328.

This press release contains observational clinical data from independent investigators. Regenative Labs' products are regulated as 361 HCT/Ps under 21 CFR Part 1271 and are not FDA-approved or cleared for any specific clinical indication. Information contained herein is intended for educational purposes only for qualified healthcare professionals only. This does constitute as medical advice. Not for patient distribution.

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SOURCE Regenative Labs