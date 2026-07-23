New Research Shows Positive Clinical Outcomes With Thoracic & Lumbar Spinal Patients

New observational research from Regenative Labs involving 117 patients demonstrates promising improvements in reported pain and functional scores following the application of cryopreserved human umbilical cord tissue allografts for thoracic and lumbar spinal defects.

PENSACOLA, Fla., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent observational investigation, featured in the peer-reviewed journal Biomedicines, analyzed patient-reported findings from 117 individuals. These patients had undergone applications of cryopreserved human umbilical cord tissue allograft for issues affecting their thoracic and lumbar paraspinal muscles and entheses. The data for this study was collected from an observational repository overseen by Regenative Labs, an FDA-registered company based in Pensacola, Florida, known for manufacturing cryopreserved Wharton's Jelly allografts.

The conventional management of paraspinal injuries is typically limited to conservative approaches, and the need for alternative methods that provide effective and long-term improvements is essential in standard patient care for paraspinal injuries.

The study, "An Observational Study of Human Umbilical Cord Tissue Allografts for Paraspinal Muscle and Entheses Defects in the Thoracic and Lumbar Regions," was authored by Conrad Tamea, Jeff Buchalter, Jason Capra, Tracie Gilliland, Naomi Lambert, Alexis Lee, and Tyler Barrett.

The full study is available open access from Biomedicines under a Creative Commons Attribution (CC BY) license. To read the study and learn more about birth tissue sciences, visit https://doi.org/10.3390/biomedicines14051030 .

Across 11 participating clinics, 117 patients with imaging-confirmed paraspinal degeneration received one to three applications of a cryopreserved umbilical cord tissue allograft. Outcomes were tracked using the Numeric Pain Rating Scale (NPRS), the Western Ontario and McMaster Universities Arthritis Index (WOMAC).

The authors reported reductions in average NPRS and WOMAC scores from the initial visit to the final visit across all application groups, with the multi-application groups showing statistically significant differences in several analyses. The authors reported that no adverse events or complications were observed during the study period.

Measure Single application Double application Triple application NPRS 6.54 to 4.65 4.41 to 3.17 4.75 to 2.00 WOMAC 49.72 to 38.98 43.56 to 29.84 41.95 to 25.55 Mean patient-reported scores from initial to final visit, as reported by the authors. Lower NPRS and WOMAC scores indicate improvement.

Human umbilical cord tissue contains a collagen-rich extracellular matrix. In the published discussion, the authors describe the structural similarity between this matrix and paraspinal connective tissue as a basis for using the allograft to supplement and support degenerated tissue in homologous locations.

"Our comprehensive analysis of the clinical data provides an essential framework for advancing the standards of regenerative medicine within the industry," said Tyler Barrett, Chief Executive Officer of Regenative Labs and a co-author of the study. "These findings add to the growing body of evidence supporting the use of cryopreserved umbilical cord tissue allografts and underscore our commitment to conducting transparent research that helps clinicians and patients make informed clinical decisions."

The publication of this data adds to Regenative Labs' growing body of peer-reviewed research and reflects the company's dedication to advancing scientific understanding of birth tissue allografts. By supporting the collection and analysis of real-world clinical data, Regenative Labs aims to contribute to evidence-based discussions surrounding regenerative medicine and help expand knowledge of potential clinical options for patients with missing or damaged musculoskeletal tissue.

Citation

Tamea C, Buchalter J, Capra J, Gilliland T, Lambert N, Lee A, Barrett T. An Observational Study of Human Umbilical Cord Tissue Allografts for Paraspinal Muscle and Entheses Defects in the Thoracic and Lumbar Regions. Biomedicines . 2026;14:1030. doi:10.3390/biomedicines14051030

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SOURCE Regenative Labs