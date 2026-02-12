Real-World Evidence: Improved Pain and Function Scores Reported in Posterior Tibial Tendon Degeneration

SANTA MONICA, Calif. and PENSACOLA, Fla., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Physicians from University Foot & Ankle Institute, in collaboration with Regenative Labs, announced the publication of a peer-reviewed observational cohort study evaluating the use of umbilical cord connective tissue allografts for tissue supplementation in patients with posterior tibial tendon degeneration (PTTD) who failed standard conservative care.

Babak Baravarian, DPM, senior author of the study and Director of Foot & Ankle Research at University Foot & Ankle Institute. Posterior tibial tendon dysfunction (PTTD) is a progressive degenerative tendinopathy often unresponsive to conservative care, necessitating surgical interventions with significant postoperative risks.

The study, "An Observational Cohort Study of Wharton's Jelly Tissue Allografts for Posterior Tibial Tendon Degeneration," was published in the international, peer-reviewed journal Biomedicines and reports improvements in pain, function, and quality of life following percutaneous application of WJ tissue allografts in a treatment-resistant patient population.

The observational cohort included 26 patients with Stage II–IV PTTD who had failed at least three months of conservative therapy, including physical therapy, orthotics, bracing, and activity modification. Patients received either one or two ultrasound-guided applications of a Wharton's Jelly tissue allograft, with outcomes tracked using validated clinical instruments including the Numeric Pain Rating Scale (NPRS), WOMAC, and Quality of Life Scale (QOLS) over a 90–120 day follow-up period.

From baseline to final follow-up, patients receiving a single application demonstrated a 48.32% improvement in pain scores, with statistically significant reductions observed in NPRS values (p = 0.042). Patients receiving two applications demonstrated comparable improvements in pain and statistically significant improvements in quality-of-life measures. No adverse events were reported.

"Wharton's jelly umbilical cord tissue allografts have been pivotal in avoiding complicated surgery for patients with posterior tibial tendon degeneration," said Babak Baravarian, DPM, senior author and Director of Foot & Ankle Research at University Foot & Ankle Institute.

Posterior tibial tendon dysfunction is a leading cause of adult-acquired flatfoot deformity and is often associated with chronic pain, instability, and functional decline. Surgical reconstruction carries known risks, including prolonged recovery, wound complications, and adjacent joint degeneration.

The Wharton's Jelly tissue allografts used in the study were processed and distributed by Regenative Labs, a U.S.-based tissue processing company specializing in compliant human connective tissue allografts. Wharton's Jelly is a perinatal connective tissue rich in collagen types I, III, and V, hyaluronic acid, proteoglycans, and other extracellular matrix components structurally analogous to tendon tissue.

"This publication reflects Regenative Labs' commitment to clinician-driven, IRB-reviewed research that prioritizes safety, transparency, and responsible data collection," said Tyler Barrett, CEO of Regenative Labs and a co-author on the study. "Our role is to support physicians with compliant tissue processing and research infrastructure so meaningful clinical questions can be evaluated rigorously."

The study was conducted under an Institutional Review Board–approved observational repository through the Institute of Regenerative and Cellular Medicine, with informed consent obtained from all participants. While the authors acknowledge limitations including the retrospective design, lack of a control group, and modest cohort size, they emphasize that the findings support further investigation through prospective, randomized controlled trials.

"These results add to a growing body of peer-reviewed literature examining Wharton's Jelly in homologous musculoskeletal applications," said Naomi Lambert, corresponding author and Research Scientist at Regenative Labs. "They also underscore the importance of structured outcome tracking when exploring regenerative medicine options for complex degenerative conditions."

The full article is available open-access in Biomedicines.

About University Foot & Ankle Institute

University Foot & Ankle Institute is a nationally recognized podiatric medical group specializing in complex foot and ankle pathology, biomechanics, and advanced non-surgical and surgical interventions. The institute is actively involved in clinical research focused on improving outcomes for degenerative and overuse conditions of the lower extremity.

About Regenative Labs

Regenative Labs is a U.S.-based tissue processing and distribution company focused on compliant human connective tissue allografts. The company collaborates with physicians and research institutions to support IRB-reviewed research, regulatory alignment, and evidence-based advancement in regenerative medicine.

