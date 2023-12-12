New Case Study Analysis on the Benefits of Vaginal Hysterectomy vs. Laparoscopic Hysterectomy featuring SRC-Accredited Master Surgeon Dr. Greg Marchand

News provided by

Surgical Review Corporation (SRC)

12 Dec, 2023, 10:30 ET

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SRC-Accredited Master Surgeon in Minimally Invasive Gynecology Dr. Greg Marchand recently co-authored a large-scale systematic review and meta-analysis, "Vaginal Hysterectomy Compared With Laparoscopic Hysterectomy in Benign Gynecological Conditions," published in Obstetrics & Gynecology. The analysis explores the benefits of minimally invasive vaginal hysterectomy versus laparoscopic abdominal hysterectomy. Twenty-three case articles that met strict criteria were analyzed by a panel of providers, including Dr. Marchand, director of the Marchand Institute for Minimally Invasive Surgery in Mesa, Arizona.

Dr. Greg J. Marchand
With over 500,000 hysterectomies performed annually in the United States, it's the most common gynecological procedure performed on non-pregnant women. The study found that while abdominal hysterectomy patients reported less pain than vaginal hysterectomy patients on the day of surgery, vaginal hysterectomies resulted in shorter operation times, faster patient recovery, less blood loss and scarring. The data supports the conclusion that minimally invasive vaginal hysterectomies overall provide better patient outcomes for patients when compared to abdominal hysterectomies.

"Minimally invasive surgery may be the best tool surgeons have ever had to help patients. Twenty years ago, getting cut open for a hysterectomy meant a week in the hospital and a huge complication rate. Today, most of my patients go home the same day and have no visible scars!" - Dr. Greg Marchand

SRC-accredited providers like Dr. Marchand are leaders in their respective fields. A nonprofit patient safety organization, SRC accredits best-in-class providers and facilities worldwide. By evaluating surgical experience, facility equipment, standardized operating procedures, and more, SRC ensures patients receive premium care.

About Dr. Greg Marchand and the Marchand Institute for Minimally Invasive Surgery:
Dr. Marchand is the director of The Marchand Institute for Minimally Invasive Surgery, a research and educational not-for-profit corporation dedicated to advancing women's health and minimally invasive gynecologic surgery in Mesa, Arizona.

Dr. Marchand is available for interviews and they can be scheduled through Wendy Guarisco at [email protected].

Learn more about Dr. Marchand's recent achievements.

NOTE: SRC features articles published by our designees regarding issues which may be of interest to our community. Discussions of treatments, therapies or procedures are not intended as establishing or stating a standard of care, nor are they intended as medical advice. SRC recognizes that medical opinions may differ among practitioners.

