New Case Study from Enterprise Management Associates Reveals How Symphony SummitAI Revolutionizes AI-Powered ITSM

LOS ALTOS, Calif., April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A new case study from Enterprise Management Associates demonstrates Symphony SummitAI's ability to deliver AI-powered IT service management for its customers. The case study chronicles the journey of a multi-billion-dollar global manufacturer to a single, unified set of global IT processes that save an estimated $1.5 million annually.

A leading manufacturer of consumer lifestyle innovations needed a solution to bring together disparate systems and processes. Business and process complexity were bloating and slowing the company's ability to meet business growth goals. The company chose SummitAI to help streamline processes for the management of incidents, problems, change and release processes.

The company has achieved the following results with SummitAI:

Major cost savings: The company estimates cost savings and avoidance of more than $1.5 million annually.

The company estimates cost savings and avoidance of more than annually. Dramatic gains in streamlining IT processes: Incident handling has been streamlined from 100 service level agreement categories to four, 90 workgroups to 60 and mean time to resolution has gone down from 12 hours to 2.5 hours.

Incident handling has been streamlined from 100 service level agreement categories to four, 90 workgroups to 60 and mean time to resolution has gone down from 12 hours to 2.5 hours. 24/7 service desk experience: The company has used CINDE, SummitAI's digital agent to provide 24/7 service desk experience to all its employees worldwide.

The company has used CINDE, SummitAI's digital agent to provide 24/7 service desk experience to all its employees worldwide. Consolidation: Ten ITSM tools have been consolidated to one. One global process for service management encompasses incident management, knowledge management, reporting and dashboards, and more.

Satyen Vyas, CEO, Symphony SummitAI, said: "Global enterprises often find themselves struggling with multiple systems and conflicting processes to meet service levels in a cost-effective manner due to acquisitions and the inevitable evolutions of technology. Our AI-powered, cloud-based IT Management solutions unify key processes across service, asset and operations management in one single easy-to-use modular platform. With SummitAI, customers are able to streamline their processes and deliver better user experiences while reducing the cost and complexity of IT operations."

Valerie O'Connell, research director, EMA, said: "The ITSM market is in a state of change driven by the demands of digital transformation and enabled by the capabilities of AI-powered automation. As ITSM widens its organizational span with new services, the need to cross functional boundaries and disparate systems underscores the benefits of a unified platform. The focus is on business growth with improved service to internal and external customers."

About Symphony SummitAI

Symphony SummitAI is a portfolio company of SymphonyAI. SymphonyAI is a group of companies that provide leading AI-centric solutions for transforming the business enterprise by driving revenue growth and operational excellence, for the retail, CPG, healthcare and industrial verticals, and for finance, IT and other key enterprise horizontal functions. Founded by Dr. Romesh Wadhwani, SymphonyAI is one of the fastest growing companies in the business-to-business AI solutions sector with a plan for $400 million in revenue in 2019 and 1,500 employees.

Symphony SummitAI's flagship product, SummitAI, is an advanced, modular solution certified by ITIL and Pink Verify. SummitAI unifies service management, asset management, and operations management in a single, easy-to-use offering. Enterprises and service providers use SummitAI to dramatically reduce cost and complexity of their IT management while improving efficiency, productivity, predictability and control. Leading enterprises across business, financial services, insurance, healthcare, IT and consulting, automobile, manufacturing, aviation and education verticals are delivering better user experience while lowering the cost of managing their IT using Symphony Summit. Website: www.symphonysummit.com

