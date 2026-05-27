New Cash Incentive Program Accelerates Dairy Queen Franchise Growth

Cash Incentives Reward Timely Openings

and Multi-Unit Development for DQ Grill & Chill® Locations

MINNEAPOLIS, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- International Dairy Queen, Inc. (IDQ), through its wholly owned subsidiaries American Dairy Queen Corporation and Dairy Queen Canada Inc., leaders in the quick-service restaurant industry, today announced a new franchise incentive aimed at driving continued growth across the U.S. and Canada. The program rewards both new and existing franchisees who meet agreed‑upon opening timelines. It also provides additional, larger incentives for multi-unit growth.

DQ restaurant exterior

The new program provides franchisees who open a new, freestanding DQ Grill & Chill® restaurant on schedule with a $150,000 lump sum cash incentive following opening. Each subsequent freestanding DQ® restaurant opened within 18 months of the prior location will be eligible for a $200,000 cash incentive, reinforcing the brand's focus on long-term, multi-unit growth. The program applies to all qualifying franchise agreements approved through the end of 2026 in the U.S. and Canada.

"This initiative is designed to support franchisees who are ready to grow with the brand and have a solid development strategy in place," said Gregg Benvenuto, vice president, franchise development, U.S. & Canada. "Modern, flexible prototypes combined with the legacy of the Dairy Queen brand create a compelling opportunity for talented operators."

Underscoring the long-term commitment to strategic growth, the DQ brand continues to align with community-minded franchise groups that match the required qualifications.

These incentives are exclusively available for freestanding DQ Grill & Chill restaurants, including second-generation drive through conversion buildings and new builds. Today's innovative prototype focuses on its most scalable and efficient design.

Restaurant franchise operators interested in bringing the DQ brand to their community and exploring franchise opportunities can learn more by visiting https://www.dairyqueenfranchising.com/.

About International Dairy Queen

International Dairy Queen, Inc. (IDQ), based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is the parent company of American Dairy Queen Corporation and Dairy Queen Canada, Inc. Through its subsidiaries, IDQ develops, licenses, and services a system of more than 7,800 DQ restaurants in more than 20 countries. IDQ is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. For more information, visit DairyQueen.com.

SOURCE International Dairy Queen