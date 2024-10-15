New Cat-Centric Pet Lifestyle Brand Fluff & Boots Aims To Promote Feline Wellbeing with Premium, Ethically Made Products

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, purpose-driven pet lifestyle brand, Fluff & Boots, is proud to have the support of purr-parents globally with its launch of premium goods designed to optimize feline wellbeing and accommodate instinctual behaviors such as kneading.

Research shows that kneading is an instinctual behavior that starts as kittens during nursing. It continues into adulthood for many reasons, including as an expression of comfort, happiness, and feeling secure. Allowing lap kneading is a great way to amplify the bond between cats and their owners.

That's where Fluff & Boots' innovative Knead-it Pad™ comes in. The Knead-it Pad™ has a proprietary, multi-layered design to provide superior protection from even the sharpest claws, and the ultra-soft faux fur cover provides cats a sensory experience replicant to kneading on their mother's fur. The best part? It's sleek and portable, making it easy to accommodate this feel-good behavior and "biscuit making" anytime, anywhere.

Fluff & Boots' bespoke, cat-centric lifestyle goods – made from high-quality, certified fabrics and lovingly crafted in Europe – are the purr-fect complement to busy lifestyles and a stylish addition to any home. With harmonizing colors and a modern design, the products are not only functional but aesthetically pleasing.

Through its products and Pawesome Mission, Fluff & Boots is creating a community where purr-parents and cat lovers unite over inspiring stories, actionable campaigns and a common goal of advancing feline wellbeing.

"Fluff & Boots isn't just a brand. Fluff & Boots is a community of kind-hearted purr-parents who deserve the best for their purr-babies and want the best for felines who are less fortunate," says Founder and CEO, Ashley OBryan. "We give a fluff, and our community does too."

As a small, self-funded, female-owned business with a purpose-driven mindset, Fluff & Boots has already enacted its Pawesome Mission which integrates giving, advocacy and awareness directly into its operations and customer experience. Inspired by Cyprus and the island's 1.5 million+ stray and feral cats, Fluff & Boots is more than just premium products, but a company that truly gives a fluff about felines.

Fluff & Boots' launch collection is available from today exclusively at fluffandboots.com for delivery in the United States.

About Fluff & Boots

Fluff & Boots, named after two of the founder's adoptees, is a cat-centric, pet lifestyle brand offering premium, ethically made products created to optimize feline wellbeing and comfort while bringing a modern design aesthetic to harmonize the homes and routines of busy purr-parents.

Fluff & Boots' lifestyle goods – including the proprietary Knead-it Pad™– are high-quality, made from certified fabrics, and lovingly crafted in Europe. As a pillar of its Pawesome Mission, Fluff & Boots products are proudly made in countries with protections for cats and dogs, and the company supports woman-owned manufacturing partners.

For more information on Fluff & Boots' Pawesome Mission and its premier collection, visit fluffandboots.com and follow @fluffandboots on Instagram and Facebook .

