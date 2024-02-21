New Cawley Commercial Real Estate CEO Zach Pruitt Fortifies Growth Trajectory with Staffing Announcements

Team Structures, New Hires, and Promotions are First in a Series of Announcements Coming in Q1

CHICAGO, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cawley Commercial Real Estate, a leading commercial real estate brokerage in Chicagoland providing submarket expertise within advisory services and property management, readies for continued growth in 2024 with recently appointed CEO Zach Pruitt establishing a new vision and direction for the company with team member promotions, investing in the development of internal talent, and laying the foundation for future growth.

"Recognizing talent, rewarding excellence, and promoting from within are part of the Cawley DNA and the foundation for future growth," says Zach Pruitt, CEO & Principal of Cawley CRE. "Our team is a diverse group of accomplished professionals, and they are making our progress possible by embracing innovation and building creative partnerships with our team and our clients."

Pruitt credits the teams' ability to evolve with the company and the industry, while never losing focus on client service, as the formula for progress and expansion.

Q1 executive promotions include:

Dustin Albers – promoted from Senior Associate to Vice President, Albers specializes in Industrial leasing and sales, with submarket expertise in the O'Hare submarket. Celebrating his fifth year with Cawley, Albers is a member of the O'Hare Industrial Team, recipient of multiple industry awards for Top Leasing Deals & Industrial Redevelopment Projects. Albers was also recognized by AIRE Brokerage Organization as a nominee for the 2023 Frank Mahoney Award.

Justin Harris – promoted from Senior Associate to Vice President, Harris focuses on leasing and asset dispositions of office, medical, and flex. He provides in-depth submarket knowledge as a member of the O'Hare and Northwest Office Team. Harris joined Cawley in 2017 with an extensive background in hospitality management, and a dominant understanding of finance with a Bachelor of Science from DePaul University.

2024 Cawley Emerging Leader Scholarship recipient:

Brayden Schiff – recipient of the 2024 Cawley Emerging Leader Scholarship, Schiff began his career at Cawley as an intern advancing to Associate in 2021. He is a member of Cawley's Urban-Infill team, specializing in redevelopment, adaptive reuse, and leasing, focused within the urban submarket of Chicago's neighborhoods.

SIOR is the leading association of industrial and office real estate. SIOR courses provide the industry's best training programs to learn the fundamentals of commercial real estate brokerage from seasoned practitioners. The Cawley Scholarship covers expenses related to travel, lodging, and enrollment in the SIOR Next Level Series.

"Brayden exemplifies everything that the SIOR education and designation is about, and we are proud to recognize him and invest in his growth and development," says Pruitt. "He has a work ethic, discipline, and drive to succeed that you cannot teach, and he applies those qualities as he learns, grows, and assists his clients. Cawley's Principals were quick in selecting him as this year's Scholarship recipient, and we look forward to seeing the long and successful career Brayden will have."

Pruitt recognizes the company's strong team roster and acknowledges the achievements and successes of many members of the team in 2024.

"Our team and our culture differentiate Cawley from larger brokerages," says Pruitt, "and that's by design. "While the market has experienced a series of challenges, we have stayed the course and invested in our company and each other, making decisions quickly and in the best interest of our clients and our company's success. We're starting the year with incredible momentum with much more to come in 2024."

In addition to Pruitt, Cawley CRE principals include Anthony Marino, President of Cawley Metro Property Management; Joshua Hearne, SIOR; Andrew Maletich, SIOR; Rawly Lantz, SIOR; Frank Melchert, SIOR; and David Conroy.

To learn more about Cawley, visit: www.cawleycre.com.

About Cawley Commercial Real Estate

Cawley CRE is dedicated to delivering exceptional brokerage and property management services to companies throughout Chicagoland area and Greater Midwest with offices in Chicago and Oakbrook Terrace. Since 1998, the firm has built a reputation for helping clients navigate the complex commercial real estate landscape to buy, lease, and invest in commercial, industrial, and retail properties. To learn more, visit www.cawleycre.com and follow on LinkedIn.

