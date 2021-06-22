New CBD Company for Pet Wellness Kitsie Unleashes Star Power to Tackle Pet Anxiety

OAKLAND, Calif., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet wellness company Kitsie is proud to have earned the support of a diverse group of influential pet parents as it targets pandemic-induced anxiety and stress with its line of premium pet CBD products.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a drastic increase in the number of first-time dog owners, with many of the dogs coming from shelters and rescues. This increases the likelihood of emotional scarring and behavioral issues, with older dogs suffering aches and pains. At the same time, the pet separation anxiety expected to accompany our return to normalcy is to dogs what panic attacks are to humans. Those chewed up pillows, accidents on the carpet, and half-eaten shoes? That's what stress looks like.

"Animals act out not from naughtiness, but because they are highly stressed and panicked," explains Kitsie advisor and veterinarian Dr. David Jamael.

That's where Kitsie's CBD-infused oils, balms, and dog treats come in. Research shows that these products alleviate the stress and anxiety that are the sources of dog aggression and misbehavior.

Kitsie's CBD products -- which are vegan, THC-free, non-GMO, cruelty-free, and source all-natural ingredients manufactured in the United States -- have also been shown to decrease chronic pain, inflammation, joint stiffness and soreness.

"For everyone involved in Kitsie, this is personal. We're all about our dogs," says Kitsie CEO and co-founder Nik Topolovec. "Pet CBD is the future, but the key is that it has to be pure, with zero TCH, and dosing needs to be accurate. That's why at Kitsie, we source the highest-quality CBD. Values are a huge deal to us, and we want a pet wellness brand that we can relate to, that reflects what matters to us, and that we can trust."

This approach has earned Kitsie a dedicated pack of backers that include former NFL running back and future Hall of Famer Marshawn Lynch, current NFL quarterback Josh Johnson, record executive Steven Victor and fashion design icon Christopher Bevans, among others.

"Pet wellness is real. Pets deal with a lot of the same stress we do as humans, ya' feel me?" says Lynch, owner of multiple dogs over the years. "I don't have kids, but my pups have been like my kids for sure. I've seen the good that Kitsie CBD products have had on them, so when I hear a lot of dogs are facing all these different issues on a daily basis, I want people to know there's a product out there that can help them out."

Kitsie's line of pet CBD products are available online for home delivery in the United States (excluding Idaho, Nebraska, and South Dakota).

About Kitsie:

Kitsie is a pet wellness company that alleviates stress and anxiety with premium pet CBD products. Kitsie products -- which include CBD infused oils, balms, and dog treats -- are THC-free, vegan, non-GMO, and cruelty free, while sourcing all-natural ingredients that are manufactured in the USA.

The company was co-founded by Nik Topolovec and Hamza Ayach and possesses a high-profile list of backers and collaborators, including former NFL star and future Hall of Famer Marshawn Lynch, record executive Steven Victor and fashion icon Christopher Bevans. Kitsie is a member of the National Animal Supplement Council (NASC).

