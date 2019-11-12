New CBD Review Site Promises to Provide the Most Comprehensive Reviews of Hemp-Based Products in the Online Marketplace

HERZELIYA, Israel, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CBD Best Review announced today its official website and business launch, which is part of a twelve-month concerted effort to bring the power of research and education to the CBD industry, estimated at USD 22 billion. The company features in-depth reviews of several prominent CBD brands and their products. Completing these evaluations is a major milestone for CBD Best Review on its mission to facilitate access to information related to CBD products. The company is focused on the US market only, but in the future, it is planning to expand to Europe and Latin America.

"We feel very good about our ranking process and about the launch. We've taken the best that review sites have to offer and created a comprehensive clearinghouse of information about cannabidiol and the most reputable brands offering CBD products," says Shimon Constante, Co-founder of CBD Best Review.

This news comes in the wake of several recent initiatives for CBD Best Review, including:

Developing a five-star rating system more comprehensive than any in the industry

Creating a CBD store locator

Implementing a wizard tool to help consumers find the right CBD product for their needs

Establishing educational content and an informational blog for their growing audience

"Our rating system was carefully developed over the course of several months and we feel it is the most thorough system available. We don't just look at the product itself but at the source of the hemp, third-party lab testing results, manufacturing methods, and other vital data," says Constante.

About CBD Best Review

CBD Best Review is a company dedicated to helping consumers find the safest and best-quality CBD products and brands by meticulously analyzing and indexing some of the highest-profile brands in the marketplace. Additionally, the company strives to analyze the abundance of information that is available and serve it to their audience in the most organized and sensible manner. They do this by providing relevant, accurate, and up-to-date content about the latest research and scientific breakthroughs related to CBD.

