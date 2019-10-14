New CCI France Malaysia Chairman Strengthens Business Ties between Malaysia and France

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CCI France Malaysia (CCIFM) appoints its new chairman, Datuk Zainal Amanshah replacing its outgoing Chairman SM Nasarudin SM Nasimuddin.

SM Nasarudin was the Joint Group Executive Chairman of Naza Group of companies and has contributed 10 dynamic years of chairmanship from 2009-2019.

CCIFM new chairman Datuk Zainal Amanshah was officially introduced to the French business community during the annual Back to Work Cocktail organized by the Chamber, on the 9th October at Sofitel Damansara.

Over 200 guests were welcomed by Mr. Gilles Waeldin, President of CCIFM, in the presence of H.E. Frédéric Laplanche, French Ambassador to Malaysia, showcasing the strength and network of the French Business Community in Malaysia.

There are about 500 French companies in Malaysia, comprising over 300 subsidiaries of French companies and some 150 French entrepreneurs whom have chosen Malaysia as their principal place for business, employing nearly 30,000 people with a total turnover of USD4.8 billion.

Datuk Zainal joins CCIFM as its new chairman after having completed an eight-year tenure as the CEO of InvestKL. During his leadership at InvestKL, the agency successfully attracted more than 80 multinational corporations to set up regional hubs in Greater Kuala Lumpur and brought in a total of more than USD3 billion of committed and approved investments.

Datuk Zainal also worked closely with CCIFM to ensure assistance was always given to French investors and he played an active role on the development of CCIFM. He officiated the launching of our third business center in KLCC area, end of last year and the signing of the memorandum of understanding between CCIFM, TALENTCORP and InvestKL to facilitate the collaboration on the Malaysia Global Talent Programme.

Datuk Zainal will further strengthen the ties between Malaysia and France, with what has already been an eventful year for the French investment which major collaboration between Airbus and Air Asia, on the order of additional aircrafts and agreement to support the development of the Malaysian aerospace industry. Also, Groupe PSA and Naza Group have further concretized their partnership in expending their shared operation plant in Gurun, Kedah, as the first manufacturing hub in ASEAN for Groupe PSA.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE CCI France Malaysia

Related Links

https://www.mfcci.com

