New CCM Quiz Mobile App adds to Commission for Case Manager Certification exam readiness toolkit

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the professional development of case managers in mind, the Commission for Case Manager Certification® is rolling out a new mobile app for case managers to prepare for the Certified Case Manager® exam while providing a range of remote options for continued professional development.

The new CCM Quiz App provides case managers who are preparing for the CCM® exam a convenient option to test their grasp of the knowledge required for the comprehensive exam. Available for download from both the Apple and Android stores, the CCM Quiz App includes nearly 200 CCMC-authorized questions designed to test mastery of essential material on the exam.

"The CCM Quiz App allows case managers to test their knowledge and identify gaps anytime, anywhere," says Commission CEO MaryBeth Kurland, CAE. "We designed the app to mirror the question-and-answer format of the actual CCM exam, divided into the key case management knowledge domains to help identify gaps for more focused study."

The CCM Quiz App includes immediate notification of the right answers, as well as progress tracking and motivational messaging to encourage ongoing achievement. Shuffled questions ensure that the quizzes don't become stale. The CCM Practice Exam, the CCM Glossary App and the CCM Quiz App are the only Commission-created tools specifically designed to support CCM exam preparation. The Commission also offers an 8-Week Prep Circuit which is a high-intensity exam-content review guide.

Professional development has transitioned to a virtual mode during the pandemic, and the Commission has pivoted to provide more online resources to meet the growing demand for a highly skilled case manager and disability management specialist workforce. Both the CCM and Certified Disability Management Specialist® (CDMS®) credentials are recognized as validation of knowledge and ethical practice and ensure ongoing professional readiness. Exams for both credentials will continue to be offered with remote proctoring and onsite testing in the upcoming exam windows.

The Commission is also taking its New World Symposium into the virtual realm. The Oct. 12-14, 2021 event will be completely online, offered in conjunction with National Case Management Week. CCMC's 2021 Virtual Symposium will feature continuing education and content designed to inform, inspire and celebrate case managers.

The Commission offers its Certification 360TM Workshop in a virtual format as well, allowing anyone to refresh their knowledge, boost their practice or prepare for certification. Workshop registration includes access to the CCM Practice Exam, a comprehensive workbook and a one-year subscription to the CCMC Case Management Body of Knowledge®. Nurse, social worker and CCM attendees are eligible for twelve continuing education credits.

"The value of certification begins with preparing for the exam and continues through the education required to maintain the credential," Kurland says. "Those who earn the CCM and CDMS credentials are committed to lifelong learning, and the Commission is dedicated to enhancing the value of certification—for the benefit of our certificants, consumers and employers."



The Commission for Case Manager Certification is the first and largest nationally accredited case management certification organization, credentialing more than 50,000 professional case managers and disability management specialists. The Commission is a nonprofit, volunteer organization that oversees the process of case manager certification with its CCM® and CDMS® credentials. Offering an extensive portfolio of certification and professional advancement activities, the Commission is the most active and prestigious certification organization supporting the practices of case management and disability management. For more information, visit www.ccmcertification.org and www.cdms.org, connect with the Commission on Facebook or follow us on Twitter @CCM_Cert.

