New CDC Foundation Campaign Appeals to Americans-Focus On Your Heart Health During the Pandemic

As the nation accepts the reality of living with the pandemic another year, the CDC Foundation is launching a fall campaign to help address these health consequences and remind adults of the things that are within their control to get back to a full life. The "Start Small. Live Big." campaign will encourage adults, particularly those over age 55, to get back on track with the small steps—like scheduling their medical appointments, getting active and eating healthy—so that they can get back to living big.

"While we remain vigilant about keeping people safe during the pandemic, we must also remind adults about the importance of preventing and managing heart disease, which is still the leading cause of death in the U.S.," said Lisa Waddell, MD, MPH, chief medical officer of the CDC Foundation. "We are proud to convene the Alliance for Million Hearts® and work with CDC to remind people there are small steps they can take now to get back to living a full and healthy life, while they also navigate the pandemic."

"Cardiovascular deaths increased during the pandemic last year. However, we can put a stop to the pandemic's negative effect on cardiovascular health as most heart disease and stroke deaths are preventable with appropriate medical care and healthy lifestyle changes," said Laurence Sperling, MD, executive director of Million Hearts® in the Division for Heart Disease and Stroke Prevention at CDC. "The message is more important now than ever: get current with your doctors' appointments, get moving for regular physical activity, get on track with healthy eating and talk to your family about the importance of heart health. And remember, CDC recommends full vaccination against COVID-19 so you can participate in many of the activities that you did prior to the pandemic."

This campaign is supported by the Alliance for Million Hearts®, a public-private coalition to help fuel the Million Hearts® Initiative toward its goal of preventing one million heart attacks, strokes and other cardiovascular events. Amgen and Bayer are funders for the campaign; the FH Foundation and the National Association of Chronic Disease Directors (NACDD) are community partners. Partners with the Alliance have helped develop the "Start Small. Live Big." public service announcements (PSAs), which will launch in September. The effort will feature video PSAs, social media ads, influencer promotions and collaboration with community partners.

Audiences can visit HeartHealthySteps.org to learn more about the "Start Small. Live Big." campaign and learn how they can improve their heart health with small steps.

About the CDC Foundation

The CDC Foundation helps the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) save and improve lives by unleashing the power of collaboration between CDC, philanthropies, corporations, organizations and individuals to protect the health, safety and security of America and the world. The CDC Foundation is the go-to nonprofit authorized by Congress to mobilize philanthropic partners and private-sector resources to support CDC's critical health protection mission. Since 1995, the CDC Foundation has raised over $1.6 billion and launched more than 1,200 programs impacting a variety of health threats from chronic disease conditions including cardiovascular disease and cancer, to infectious diseases like rotavirus and HIV, to emergency responses, including COVID-19 and Ebola. The CDC Foundation managed hundreds of CDC-led programs in the United States and in more than 140 countries last year. Learn more at www.cdcfoundation.org and follow the Foundation on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and TikTok.

About Million Hearts®

Million Hearts® 2022 is a national initiative co-led by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to prevent 1 million heart attacks and strokes within five years. It focuses on a small set of priorities selected for their impact on preventing heart disease, stroke, and related conditions. CDC's Division for Heart Disease and Stroke Prevention provides leadership and support for the Million Hearts® initiative, which began in 2012. The agency collaborates extensively with CMS, sets priorities, and leads the communications, partnership development, research, translation, and evaluation efforts for the initiative.

