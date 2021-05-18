WASHINGTON, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- https://www.cpsc.gov/Newsroom/News-Releases/2021/New-CDC-Report-Finds-More-Adults-Are-Dying-from-Bicycle-Related-Accidents-CPSC-Says-it-Highlights-the-Importance-of-Helmets

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is reminding consumers of the importance of wearing helmets for sports and recreation to reduce the risk of head injury, including traumatic brain injuries (TBIs). Helmets absorb much of the impact energy from a fall or collision, and can protect the skull and brain from more severe injury.

Bike helmets are required to meet CPSC's federal safety standard. They must have a label stating that they meet the standard. Consumers can usually find this label on the liner inside of the helmet, on the exterior surface, or attached to the chin strap. Information on bike helmets, and helmets for other activities, can be found at CPSC's "Which Helmet for Which Activity" webpage.

Findings in a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show just how critical helmets are to preventing injuries and deaths. The report found that from 2009 through 2018:

Bicycle-related deaths increased between 2009 and 2018, primarily among adults.

There were nearly 597,000 bicycle-related traumatic brain injuries treated in hospital emergency departments (ED) in the United States .

. The rate of ED visits declined by almost 50% among kids, but declined only 6% among adults.

Males were three times more likely than females to end up in the ED with traumatic brain injuries.

Policies requiring bike helmets have been associated with long-term, sustained bike helmet use and a 20%-55% reduction in head injuries.

CPSC's recent report on the impact of COVID-19 on hospital emergency room-treated injuries during the period March through September 2020 also highlighted the concern, finding that although bicycles had a slight increase (1%) in overall injuries, the increase jumped to 21% for users age 40 and above, and 39% for adults older than 70. Injuries from skateboards, scooters, and hoverboards rose 39%.

Although no helmet design has been proven to prevent concussions, CDC's HEADS UP helps identify concussion symptoms, and when to seek treatment.

To prevent sports-related head injuries, consumers should:

Always wear a helmet and other safety gear when bicycling and playing sports.

Follow manufacturer's instructions.

Ensure the helmet fits and is worn correctly.

Replace helmets when needed. Incidents can impact helmets, and you may not see the damage. Cracks in the shell, worn straps, and missing pads or other parts are all reasons to replace a helmet.

Look for a label inside the helmet stating it meets CPSC's federal safety standard.

When bicycling, scootering, or skateboarding, watch out for cars, and follow rules of the road and local regulations.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

For lifesaving information:

Visit CPSC.gov.

Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.

Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.

Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.

Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).

Contact a media specialist.

Release Number: 21-135

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Related Links

http://www.cpsc.gov

