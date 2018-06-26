New Cedar Cabins Increase Lodging Near Yosemite at California's Yosemite Pines Resort

GROVELAND, Calif., June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- To meet the recent demand from vacationers choosing Yosemite Pines RV Resort and Family Lodging as their "home base" for day trips into Yosemite National Park, several affordable Yosemite Cabins have been added to the Resort.

The new Cedar Cabins at Yosemite Pines RV Resort and Family Lodging offer affordable lodging near Yosemite National Park in California Yosemite Pines RV Resort and Family Lodging near California's Yosemite National Park offers plenty of on-site amenities including a pool area, Petting Farm, children's play area, Bocce Ball and Volleyball courts and a Deli for quick snacks and meals

These "Cedar Cabins" offer two levels of lodging options, and are priced for budget conscious travelers seeking Yosemite area lodging, including young individuals as well as families and retirees. The one-room Cedar Cabins sleep four people and are furnished with a full-size bed and a twin-size bunk bed, while the two-room Cedar Cabins sleep six people and feature a full-size bed and two twin-size bunk beds. All cabins include an under-counter refrigerator, microwave, coffee pot, bed linens, TV and Blu-ray player, and are convenient to the restroom and showers. Each cabin has a porch swing, picnic table and barbeque.

"The addition of the Cedar Cabins to our resort increases our capacity and will allow us to serve even more travelers who want to find affordable lodging close to the Yosemite National Park," stated the Yosemite Pines Resort manager. "Many people are reserving our Cedar Cabins because they are a comfortable way to enjoy Yosemite cabin rentals so close to the National Park. We suggest reserving as early as possible for your preferred dates as this new Yosemite Glamping lodging is already quite popular."

As an alternative for cabins in Yosemite, Yosemite Pines Resort, located just 22 miles from the western gate of Yosemite National Park and near California's Gold Country, offers several levels of Yosemite Camping options nestled in the tall pines just east of the quaint village of Groveland. Also offered at the resort are Luxury Cabins, Premium Loft Cabins, Premium and Deluxe Cabins, Classic and "Retro" Trailers, and Yosemite Camping sites for Tents and RVs, many with full hook-ups.

Seasonal activities at Yosemite Pines Resort such as campfires and hayrides are always focused on family fun. Other resort amenities include a Pool with adjacent Bocce Ball and Volleyball courts, a children's play area, and our nearby, very popular Petting Farm.

After a day spent hiking, biking, whitewater rafting, fishing, horseback riding, rock climbing and enjoying photography around Yosemite Valley, travelers return to their Yosemite Cabin Rental for a quick meal at the on-site Deli and some fun family activities.

The resort is close to many areas of interest including historic Columbia, Pine Mountain Lake, Mercer Caverns, Sonora, and Lake Don Pedro, and nearby and activities including skiing (in winter), golf and river rafting. With an easy drive from the resort, travelers can find live music, museums, the Jamestown Railroad, winery tasting rooms and plenty of quaint shops.

One of the best ways to experience Yosemite National Park is to take the YARTS shuttle bus (https://yarts.com/routes-and-schedules/sonora-buck-meadows-yosemite-valley) from the shuttle stop right at the Resort to the park's Visitor Center. For a very affordable fare, which includes the Park Entrance Fee, travelers can sit back and let someone else do the driving, to take in the gorgeous scenery between Yosemite Pines Resort and the National Park.

The resort offers special discounts and packages from time to time throughout the year, and the specials page on the Yosemite Pines Resort website: (https://yosemitepinesrv.com/index.php/our-specials), is a great place to start planning your Escapation™ - where "escape" and "vacation" meet. To find out more about the Resort's lodging and camping options, call (209) 962-7690 or visit yosemitepinesrv.com. (http://www.yosemitepinesrv.com)

