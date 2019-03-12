New Celsius Pampers Renters with Their Choice of Comfort Zones

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective March 11, 2019, Perimeter Lofts is named Celsius. Purchased and renovated by Hercules Living, the 449-unit Celsius invites residents to "Choose your Chill" — the sizzling, high-energy Celsius Hot or the cool, sleek, monochromatic Celsius Chill. Either way, residents have access to all amenities and can walk to shopping, dining, and entertainment venues.

"With Celsius, we purchased a community with a walkable lifestyle and elevated it with the amenities today's demanding renters want and choices that allow them to personalize their experience," said Scott Copeland, Principal of RST Development, LLC, the parent company of Hercules Living. "Residents can choose from two pools and two clubhouses with separate vibes, and three workout options. The new game room has old-school arcade games and state-of-the-art HD gaming."

New amenities include the Gaming Center, second Clubroom, CrossFit area, updated Cardio and Weights gym, and a new Yoga studio. The new Business Center and Hospitality Center with complimentary beverages are open 24/7. Popular existing amenities, such as the dog park, pet spa, and Amazon Packaging Hub, continue to make Celsius life easy and convenient. For a full list of amenities, visit CelsiusNC.com.

"Our experience is that Charlotteans want our high level of service, attention to detail, and commitment to maintaining top-notch communities at affordable price points," said Jason Loftis, President of Hercules Living. "A huge advantage for us is that we are self-funded. We answer to our tenants not investors."

Celsius Apartment Homes offer 1-, 2-, and 3- bedroom designs. The interiors include up-to-date features, such as ceiling fans, spacious closets, tile kitchen backsplashes, custom granite countertops, and full-size washer and dryer.

Award-winning Hercules Living owns and manages over 40 properties, including more than 8,900 apartments in seven states. The company's portfolio includes a range of both market-rate and affordable properties completed as new construction, renovation, and adaptive reuse projects.

Founded in 1995, family-owned Hercules Real Estate Services is the parent company of Hercules Living, RST Development, and Triangle Construction, and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

For leasing information, visit CelsiusNC.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jessica Gillette, Director of Marketing and Talent Development

Hercules Living

168 Business Park Drive, Suite 200

Virginia Beach, VA 23462

Direct: 757.353.1946

jgillette@herculesliving.com

SOURCE Hercules Living