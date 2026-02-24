New Centrist Party Launches Soon After SCOTUS Highlights Inaction of Congress on Tariffs

The Centercratic Party targets a centrist House caucus that would potentially hold the balance of power in a Congress that won't use it

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Last Friday, the Supreme Court struck down the President's tariffs. Chief Justice Roberts wrote that the president "must identify clear congressional authorization," but Congress has been vanishing, its output down more than 90 percent since the 1950s and sinking to just 38 laws last year. Today, the Centercratic Party officially launched to win U.S. House seats because the two parties that broke Congress are never going to fix it.

The GOP has shifted toward MAGA extremism while the Democrats have embraced an increasingly progressive agenda. The result of this shift was revealed just this past Sunday in a Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos poll. By nearly 2 to 1, Americans say the two political parties are out of touch.

And as both parties abandoned the middle, something unprecedented happened. Gallup reports that 45% of Americans now identify as independent, far more than either party. That has never happened before in this country. It is the single clearest signal that the old two-party system has reached an inflection point. That is the opening the Centercratic Party was built for.

Every modern third party failed for specific, avoidable reasons. The Centercratic Party studied those failures, then spent two years building the framework before going public. It fuses Fortune 100 operational discipline with political expertise, a unique combination that is not seen in American politics today. The party also devised a write-in ballot strategy that bypasses access barriers in most states.

Over the next 60 days, the party will seat its founding nine-member governing board, launch targeted membership campaigns in swing districts and open-seat regions, and finalize its initial slate of House races where a centrist can win outright.

Candidate recruitment begins with experienced moderate politicians driven out of both parties, including former members of Congress and state legislators who left for different reasons but share a common one: the job they signed up for significantly changed.

"The opportunity in front of us is no different from the one two entrepreneurs saw in 1966, when Southwest Airlines looked at an industry and saw millions of travelers nobody was serving. We looked at American politics and saw the same dynamic with 45% of Americans having no political home. That is no small gap. It is a massive, structural market opening," said Paul Chapman, the party's founder, a political scientist and former Fortune 100 executive.

"We didn't build another political marketing machine that shows up every two years with its hand out. We built a party where members are active participants, and where trust is earned every day, not every election cycle. Our foundation is now in place and we're inviting every American to join us."

