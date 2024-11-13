New CEO Announced for TechSilo, Inc.

SPRINGFIELD, Va., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TechSilo, Inc., a leading provider of engineering capabilities and technical solutions for the U.S. national security and defense communities, is pleased to announce the appointment of Rachel Bepko as the company's new Chief Executive Officer. Bepko brings over 15 years of extensive experience in project management, account management, and leadership within the engineering and technical services sector.

Rachel Bepko, CEO of TechSilo, Inc.

"Rachel brings an incredible level of expertise and talent to the company as the CEO of TechSilo," said Brad Buhr, Founder of TechSilo, Inc. "She has the ability to brilliantly translate strategies into realized accomplishments quickly, demonstrating exceptional communication skills that foster organizational effectiveness and team collaboration. Rachel is among the top executive-level leadership talent, and we could not be more pleased she has joined our company."

As CEO, Bepko will oversee the company's operations, focusing on enhancing U.S. national security through advanced engineering and technical solutions. Her role will include directing RFP management, refining proposal creation, and intensifying marketing strategies to boost brand presence and client engagement. With multiple certifications in cybersecurity, network security, project management, IT leadership, and security risk management, Bepko is well-equipped to lead TechSilo, Inc. into its next phase of growth.

In addition to her extensive professional background, Rachel founded and served as Executive Director of the 501(c)(3) organization SongFarm.org, where she helped raise over $1 million to fund the creation of music programs for underserved students in America. This achievement highlights her exceptional leadership and commitment to making a positive impact.

"I'm incredibly honored to join TechSilo, Inc. and lead this exceptional team of professionals," said Bepko. "TechSilo, Inc.'s commitment to using creativity to tackle complexity aligns perfectly with my passion for driving innovation in problem-solving. I look forward to building on the company's strong foundation and working collaboratively to achieve new capabilities for our clients."

TechSilo, Inc. has been providing robust solutions to complex problems for over 10 years. The company offers a wide range of services, including IT services and integration, cybersecurity engineering, AI engineering and software development, advanced analytics, UAV and drone maintenance, systems and technology integration, logistics management, administration and planning, risk and threat mitigation, weapons systems testing, and accreditation and certification services.

About TechSilo, Inc.

TechSilo, Inc. is a world-class engineering company providing innovative and cost-effective technical solutions for customers in the U.S. national security and defense communities. Founded in 2012 as Penumbri and rebranded as TechSilo, Inc. in 2018, they specialize in IT services, cybersecurity, AI development, advanced analytics, and more, ensuring their clients can focus on their core missions.

