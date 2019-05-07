New CEO at Enea

STOCKHOLM, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The former head of Ericsson's Product Portfolio and R&D for Digital Services takes the helm at Enea (Nasdaq Stockholm: ENEA) today. As the new CEO, Jan Häglund will continue Enea's growth strategy and further strengthen the company's position as an independent and innovative supplier of network software. In the past three years, the company has acquired Qosmos, Openwave Mobility, and recently a business unit from Atos.

Häglund, who has spent 25 years in the telecom industry, was chosen to lead the company in late 2018, and will succeed Anders Lidbeck who becomes chairman of the board. Häglund will build on the company's 50 years of innovation and leverage the capabilities, business opportunities and synergies of the new business units.

"Service providers, system vendors and enterprise customers have always relied on innovative telecom and networking solutions to drive business success," Häglund says. "Enea has a very strong potential as an independent innovator with a proven track record."

During his tenure at Ericsson, Häglund led divisions responsible for IP and broadband solutions as well as network analytics and control. He also served as technical director for Ericsson in Japan. He is a well-connected and seasoned executive with experience from strategic product investments, and has been involved in mergers and acquisitions.

"Jan Häglund will help Enea strengthen and develop its position as a reference supplier and trusted partner when it comes to innovative network software", says Anders Lidbeck, Chairman of the board at Enea. "His wide-ranging experience across many disciplines at Ericsson will benefit Enea and our continued expansion."

The software solutions developed by Enea have been implemented by customers in around 100 countries worldwide. The company has more than 650 employees and the revenue in 2018 was 830 MSEK (87 MUSD).

About Enea

Enea develops the software foundation for the connected society. We provide solutions for mobile traffic optimization, subscriber data management, network virtualization, traffic classification, embedded operating systems, and professional services. Solution vendors, systems integrators, and service providers use Enea to create new world-leading networking products and services. More than 3 billion people around the globe already rely on Enea technologies in their daily lives. Enea is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information: www.enea.com

