New CEO Named for Chandler Innovations

CHANDLER, Ariz., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Diana White, an entrepreneur, instructor and former director for the Small Business Development Center in Coconino County, has been named CEO of Chandler Innovations, the entrepreneurial development program that promotes the creation and sustainable growth of tech-based startups.

Powered by Moonshot at NACET and sponsored by the City of Chandler, the program offers free business development events and mentorship to those who live or have a business in Chandler.

White briefly served as the Director of Programming and Instruction at Moonshot, but President/CEO Scott Hathcock said it was obvious she would be a perfect fit leading an entrepreneurial program.

"Diana has an exceptional range of experience from retail to instruction to running her own consulting firm," said Hathcock. "Her passion for business analytics and strategy is obvious and that's what the startups at Chandler Innovations need – an ally who can help them take their cutting-edge ideas and transform them into sustainable companies poised for growth."

White said her first priority at Chandler Innovations will be to review and update the program's 'tracks' – cohorts that meet weekly or monthly depending on the stage of the startup's development.

Originally from New York, White moved to Arizona about 16 years ago to pursue a job opportunity. Her career began at a young age in retail and she quickly became fascinated with the consumer mindset and customer service. She started a consulting firm in 2015 in Flagstaff to help entrepreneurs develop a successful business, which led to a position leading the local Small Business Development Center and working closely with Moonshot at NACET.

White said she is excited about the opportunity to work with companies that are constantly on the cutting edge of technological advancements, and plans to have Chandler Innovations match their visionary ambitions with programs that will meet their needs and make the city a player in the tech incubation field.

"The clients, mentors, and investors we attract want assurance that we can provide relevant and meaningful support to Chandler's technology-based companies," she said. "We will always strive towards finding new programming and events to keep pace with one of the most rapidly evolving industries."

