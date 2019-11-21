New Cervical Spine System from DePuy Synthes Advances Treatment Options for Patients with Complex Cervical Spine Disorders

The SYMPHONY System helps streamline procedures and create efficiencies for the surgeon and operating room staff who are treating patients with complex cervical spine disorders. Guided by research conducted in association with the International Spine Study Group, the SYMPHONY System is designed to improve surgeon experience in four key areas: fixation, alignment, targeting and extensions. The range of instrumentation offers options for surgeons to choose from and is compatible with navigation software to aid in targeting in challenging anatomy.

"The most interesting aspect of the SYMPHONY System is its ability to address highly complex needs that we face at the front lines of cervical spine surgery," said Christopher Ames, MD, Spine Surgeon†. "It also takes into account ways to create efficiencies for healthcare systems, making it a truly comprehensive offering."

The SYMPHONY System was designed to improve fixation in patients with suboptimal bone quality‡, to address a potential cause of screw failure which may lead to revision surgery. By enabling crossing of the cervical to thoracic junction with one system, the SYMPHONY System reduces the number of instrument trays from six to two§, which may provide cost savings in processing and sterilization as well.1 The system is one of the first posterior cervical systems to be offered with the option of sterile packed implants, which may also reduce processing costs.2

"The SYMPHONY System builds on the deep expertise of DePuy Synthes in treating diseases that affect the cervical spine, and we are excited to elevate our existing portfolio by offering this new enhanced solution for the treatment of these debilitating conditions," said Nadav Tomer, Worldwide President, Spine, DePuy Synthes¶. "This launch represents an incredible global opportunity to bring a differentiated solution to surgeons looking for reduced complexity, streamlined procedures and more flexibility in treatment options for their patients."

The system combines the benefits of two market-leading posterior cervical systems—the SYNAPSE OCT System and MOUNTAINEER OCT System—uniting many of the patented features of those brands and building on their proven instrumentation.

About Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies

At Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies, we are helping people live their best lives. Building on more than a century of expertise, we tackle pressing healthcare challenges, and take bold steps that lead to new standards of care while improving people's healthcare experiences. In surgery, orthopaedics, vision and interventional solutions, we are helping to save lives and paving the way to a healthier future for everyone, everywhere.

About DePuy Synthes

DePuy Synthes, part of the Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies, provides one of the most comprehensive orthopedics portfolios in the world. DePuy Synthes solutions, in specialties including joint reconstruction, trauma, craniomaxillofacial, spinal surgery and sports medicine, are designed to advance patient care while delivering clinical and economic value to health care systems worldwide. For more information, visit www.jnjmedicaldevices.com.

Cautions Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding SYMPHONY Occipito-Cervico-Thoracic (OCT) System. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of DePuy Synthes, any of the other Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies and/or Johnson & Johnson. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: uncertainty of commercial success; challenges to patents; competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; manufacturing difficulties and delays; product efficacy or safety concerns resulting in product recalls or regulatory action; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including global health care reforms; changes in behavior and spending patterns of purchasers of health care products and services; and trends toward health care cost containment. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson & Johnson's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2018, including in the sections captioned "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Item 1A. Risk Factors," and in the company's most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and the company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. Neither DePuy Synthes, Inc., the Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies nor Johnson & Johnson undertakes to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.

*Comprising the surgery, orthopedics, vision and interventional solutions businesses within Johnson & Johnson's Medical Devices segment

†Consultant to DePuy Synthes Spine

‡The SYMPHONY OCT System is contraindicated for osteoporosis and relatively contraindicated for osteopenia.

§As compared to EXPEDIUM® 5.5mm System and MOUNTAINEER® OCT SPINAL SYSTEM 3.5mm trays.

¶Employee of Medical Device Business Services, Inc.

J. Abrams MD, N. Chutkan (2017) Maximizing operating room efficiency in spine surgery: a process of tray consolidation, instrument standardization and cost savings. (#Posete #477) International Society for the Advancement of Spine Surgery. Wells J. The Move to On-Demand Sterile Implants and Instruments: Eliminating Reprocessing Risks.

© DePuy Synthes 2019. All rights reserved.

SOURCE DePuy Synthes

Related Links

http://www.depuysynthes.com

