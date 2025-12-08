NEW CHAIR: CHLA ADVOCACY CRITICAL FOR CALIFORNIA HOTELS' FUTURE

Improve state's business environment or risk harm to hospitality as economic engine

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Hotel and Lodging Association and its newly named chair and 32 board of directors announced today they are prioritizing business advocacy for California's more than 6,000 hotels and the well-being of the state's 235,000 hotel employees in 2026.

"Predatory lawsuits, onerous taxes and unsustainable wage mandates do harm to our hotels, their employees and our future," said incoming CHLA Chair Kristi Allen, Executive Vice President, Hotels at Ensemble. "These pressures remind us why CHLA's role as a unified, influential advocate for hospitality is essential and why engagement from every member matters."

Allen succeeds Cormac O'Modhrain, Group Vice President of Asset Management at Sunstone Hotel Investors, who transitions to Immediate Past Chair. Supporting Allen in 2026 is an accomplished slate of officers:

Vice Chair: Tom Patton, General Manager/Partner, Ramada by Wyndham Santa Barbara

Tom Patton, General Manager/Partner, Ramada by Wyndham Santa Barbara Secretary-Treasurer: David Craig, Senior Vice President, Asset Management Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

CHLA's 33-member 2026 Board of Directors was elected Friday at its annual meeting at the Marriott Long Beach Downtown, including three new members and six renewing members, whose expertise will enhance CHLA's advocacy efforts:

New Members

Robert Gleason, President & CEO, Evans Hotels

Scott Mills, General Manager, The Garland

Steve Choe, Dual General Manager at Marriott International- Moxy + AC Hotel Downtown Los Angeles

Renewed Members

Cab Boettcher, Owner, Mar Vista Farm & Cottage

Laurenne Douglas, Director of Operations, Pacific Plaza Hotels

Jon Handlery, CEO, Handlery Hotels

Bijal Patel, CEO and Principal Partner, Coast Redwood Hospitality,

Dhruv Patel, President, Ridgemont Hospitality

Pragna Patel-Mueller, Founder/CEO, Samata Management

"With the support of these leaders, CHLA is positioned to continue leading the fight for our members and the future of hospitality in California," said Lynn S. Mohrfeld, CHLA President & CEO.

About the California Hotel & Lodging Association

The California Hotel & Lodging Association is the leading resource and advocate for California's more than 6,000 hotels, motels and boutique inns that employ more than 235,000 workers. CHLA, established in 1893, is the largest state lodging industry association in the nation and is a partner with the American Hotel & Lodging Association. For more information, go to www.calodging.com.

Contact:

Jesse Geremia

916.554.2660

[email protected]

