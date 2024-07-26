New Channel Reaches Strategic Partnership With TED

First and Only Chinese Educational Institution to Publish TED Video-Based English Language Learning Books to Help Chinese Youth Improve Bilingual Skills and Science and Technology Literacy

NEW YORK, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 25, 2024, New Channel International Education Group and TED, the world-renowned ideas-sharing platform, officially signed a strategic partnership agreement in New York City, New York. This is the first time for TED to sign a contract with a Chinese educational institution. This move marks a solid step forward for both parties to innovate and develop English language learning and international education, joining hands to leverage TED's vast amount of high-quality educational content and New Channel's deep expertise in teaching English language. The partnership will help Chinese youth improve their bilingual skills and literacy in liberal arts, science, and technologies. It will help promote the exchange and mutual understanding between different countries.

The signing of this contract with New Channel International Education Group is the first time that TED cooperates with a Chinese educational organization. New Channel International Education Group is a well-known domestic organization with services covering the whole chain of the international education industry. After 20 years of development, it has helped hundreds of thousands of young people go out of the country and engage with the world. In recent years, New Channel has made continuous efforts in the field of international education and international communication, focusing on cultivating Chinese youth with Chinese roots and global competence. Prof. Hu Min, Chairman of New Channel International Education Group, points out that New Channel's global competence model has constructed an "edifice" with global vision as the top, Chinese foundation as the bottom, and six core qualities as the pillars, flanked by two hard skills – literacy in humanities, scientific and technologies, and fluency in foreign languages. In the middle of the model are soft powers in the form of 4Cs, i.e. 4 core qualities for international talents -- Critical Thinking, Communication, Cooperation, and Creativity and innovation.

"The humanities and technology literacy emphasized in the global competence model can coincide with the great ideas spread by TED," said Hu Min. He points out that this partnership will integrate TED's innovative ideas and global vision into education systems, helping stimulate students' creativity and critical thinking, further enhancing students' understanding of multiculturalism in study, promoting the exchange and mutual understanding of civilizations, and nurturing more outstanding talents with a global vision.

Mr. Jay Herratti, CEO of TED, also spoke highly of the partnership. "Access to innovative educational tools is key to a bright future for students and adults alike. At TED, we're dedicated to creating idea-centered content that sparks curiosity and conversation," said Herratti. "That's why we're excited to partner with New Channel to create a new way for learners to engage with our content, and to help them gain skills that set them up to be lifelong learners."

After reaching a strategic partnership with TED, New Channel will obtain the exclusive authorization in mainland China to publish English language learning books based on TED-Ed's high-quality content. On this basis, the two parties will jointly develop and create educational resources for Chinese young learners to improve their English proficiency through engaging content, stay updated of the latest trends in global education, enhance their humanistic and technological literacy and critical thinking, and become a globally competent and talented person. Looking ahead, New Channel and TED will further expand their collaboration areas, explore a variety of cooperation models, and commit to bringing the world's best educational resources to China in order to build a broader growth platform for students.

