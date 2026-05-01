New Chapter Expands Retail Presence at Erewhon with Three Targeted Wellness Supplements: Zyflamend, Daily Skin Renewal, and Omega-7 Sea Buckthorn Blend

The three products – Zyflamend, Daily Skin Renewal and Omega-7 Sea Buckthorn Blend – address three of today's most-sought consumer wellness priorities: joint comfort and mobility, visible skin health and beauty nourishment from within. All three products are available now in-store at all Erewhon locations and online at newchapter.com.

AT A GLANCE

Brand: New Chapter – newchapter.com

Retail Launch: Erewhon Market – erewhon.com

Launch Date: May 2026

THE PRODUCTS*

Zyflamend

An herbal approach to pain relief, Zyflamend helps you stay active by supporting a natural inflammation response and healthy joint function, mobility and flexibility.

Works on pain where it can start: Delivers potent ginger to help relieve minor pain or soreness.

10-herb blend proven to work better together for optimal absorption: Synergistic whole herbs, including turmeric and ginger are shown in preclinical studies to work better as a blend.

Certifications: Certified B Corp • Non-GMO Project Verified • NSF Certified Gluten-Free • ClimeCo Certified Product

Daily Skin Renewal

A powerful formula combining clinically studied astaxanthin – a potent phytonutrient from organic algae – with essential vitamins to support skin's long-term healthy renewal from the inside out, and a complementary ceramide peptide blend.

Clinically studied astaxanthin: Enhances skin elasticity, reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and maintains skin hydration for visibly renewed skin.

System-supportive beauty nutrients: Antioxidant vitamins A, C, and E support healthy skin turnover; fermented zinc supports skin integrity and resilience from within.

Certifications: Certified B Corp • Non-GMO Project Verified • NSF Certified Gluten-Free • Where Food Comes From Certified Organic

Omega-7 Sea Buckthorn Blend

An expertly formulated beauty blend, delivering 100 mg of plant-sourced Omega-7 fatty acids – one of nature's good fats sourced exclusively from organic sea buckthorn fruit – combined with complementary supercritical organic calendula and rosemary.

Organic sea buckthorn for full-spectrum approach: A plant source of Omega-7s that help soothe and moisturize skin from the inside out.

Calendula and Rosemary paired together: Complementary superfood herbs as part of a pure and potent blend.

Certifications: Certified B Corp • Non-GMO Project Verified • NSF Certified Gluten-Free • ClimeCo Certified Product

WHY NOW: MEETING WELLNESS CONSUMERS WHERE THEY ARE

Today's most engaged wellness consumers aren't shopping the center aisle of a conventional grocery store – they're shopping Erewhon. As one of the most influential premium wellness retailers in the country, Erewhon has become the destination of choice for shoppers who research ingredients, demand certifications, and expect their supplements to do exactly what the label says.

By bringing Zyflamend, Daily Skin Renewal, and Omega-7 Sea Buckthorn Blend to Erewhon's shelf, New Chapter is meeting those consumers at the precise moment and place they are most ready to discover and commit to a new wellness routine.

"Consumers are increasingly looking for wellness solutions that support how they want to feel and look every day – whether that means staying active, supporting skin health or nourishing beauty from within," said Stephanie Rose, Chief Brand Officer at New Chapter. "Erewhon brings together exactly the kind of mindful, ingredient-conscious shoppers these formulas were made for."

"Erewhon Market is the premier destination for discovery-driven wellness shoppers, and New Chapter's science-backed, certified supplements are a natural fit for our community," said Katie Frink, Chief Commercial Officer at New Chapter. "We're proud to bring these products to Erewhon's shelf, where quality-conscious consumers are actively seeking exactly this kind of purposeful, whole-food-inspired nutrition."

ABOUT NEW CHAPTER

New isn't a promise. It's a result. New Chapter was built on a simple belief: nature has the power to make you feel New again — and it's our job to go further than anyone else to deliver it. That means fermenting nutrients for real absorption, sourcing whole-food ingredients your body actually recognizes, and testing every single batch beyond industry standards. A Certified B Corporation rooted in Vermont, we've been pioneering New discoveries since 1982. Get ready to feel New, visit newchapter.com.

ABOUT EREWHON

Erewhon is an independent, family-owned Certified B Corporation and Certified Organic Retailer with 10 locations across Southern California. Since 1968, Erewhon has been providing organic, ethically-sourced foods to the communities it serves. It's committed to sourcing healthy, nutrient-dense products, backing local growers and brands, and supporting the environment. Recognized for its uncompromising quality standards and customer service, Erewhon sustains a community centered in caring, curiosity, and positive change. For more information, visit erewhon.com.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

SOURCE New Chapter