New Chapter of "All Quality Matters," TÜV Rheinland Holds 10th Solar & ESS Congress in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 3, 2024, TÜV Rheinland Greater China held its 10th "All Quality Matters" Solar & Energy Storage System (ESS) Congress and Award Ceremony in Shanghai. Since its inception in 2015, the "All Quality Matters" Congress has celebrated a decade of brilliant achievements. TÜV Rheinland has been deeply involved in the fields of photovoltaic (PV) and energy storage testing and certification, witnessing and actively participating in the entire process of the Chinese PV and energy storage industries from its infancy through its vigorous development. While ensuring the safety and reliability of products, TÜV Rheinland has also promoted the collaborative development of the industry chain, contributing to the continuous progress of the industry.

TÜV Rheinland Holds 10th Solar & ESS Congress in Shanghai

Junfeng Li, Executive Council Member of China Energy Research Society (CERS), said in his speech, "The global energy market is undergoing an unprecedented transformation, and the PV and energy storage industries bear the important mission of promoting sustainable development. Today's congress is not only a celebration of past achievements, but also a look into the future and an inspiration. Let's take this as a new starting point to continue our efforts and write an even more brilliant chapter together."

Frank Piller, Global Vice President of TÜV Rheinland Solar & Commercial Products, stated, "After nearly a decade of rapid development, China has emerged as a leader in the global renewable energy sector. Throughout this journey, TÜV Rheinland has consistently advocated the principle of 'winning with quality.' With over forty years of extensive experience in the PV field, we provide comprehensive one-stop services that encompass the entire industry chain, offering robust support for corporate technological innovation and product development."

Ziyue Wang, Research Supervisor of BloombergNEF, conducted an in-depth analysis of the fluctuations and transformations of the global PV and energy storage market over the past decade. He shared forward-looking insights into market development and provided valuable advice on how businesses can steadily progress and position themselves for future development amidst fierce competition.

Release of White Paper on the Full Industry Chain of Hydrogen and Fuel Cells

With the growing global demand for clean energy and the continuous progress of hydrogen technology, the hydrogen industry is entering a new stage of rapid development. In terms of hydrogen production, the iteration of electrolytic water hydrogen production technology is advancing rapidly, especially "green hydrogen" technology based on renewable energy, which is gradually becoming the focus of industry attention. Green hydrogen production uses electricity provided by renewable energy sources such as solar and wind power for the electrolysis of water, which can not only significantly reduce carbon emissions but also provide cleaner solutions for future energy systems. In terms of hydrogen storage and transportation, high-pressure gas hydrogen storage and transportation technology is being upgraded to large capacity, while the development of pipeline hydrogen transportation, liquid hydrogen, and solid-state storage technology is also accelerating. In terms of hydrogen application, the expansion of application scenarios such as fuel cell vehicles, hydrogen power stations, and the hydrogen chemical industry is opening up a broad market space for the development of the hydrogen industry.

TÜV Rheinland has been actively engaged in the hydrogen industry for many years, always focusing on the pulse of industry development and cutting-edge trends. At the Congress, TÜV Rheinland officially released the White Paper on the Full Industry Chain of Hydrogen and Fuel Cells. The white paper provides an in-depth analysis of the current status, technological trends, market prospects, and opportunities and challenges faced by hydrogen companies, covering all aspects of the hydrogen industry chain from production to application, with a particular focus on the development potential and market application of green hydrogen technology. It aims to provide guidance for the large-scale commercialization of the green hydrogen industry and the entry of hydrogen companies into the global market, contributing to the healthy development of the hydrogen industry.

In addition, TÜV Rheinland also released "Key Technical Data on High-precision Measurement of PV Modules," which covers the latest research results on mainstream PV modules in terms of power generation efficiency and electrical characteristics, and discusses the industry's technological development trends reflected by these data, providing an important reference for promoting technological progress in the industry.

All Quality Matters Awards winners announced

One of the highlights of the Congress was the announcement of the winners of the "All Quality Matters Awards." This year's selections covered 22 categories in three major groups: PV modules, PV and energy storage products, and PV power stations. New categories were added, including n-type mono-glass TOPCon, lightweight PV modules, inshore PV modules, high-voltage PV modules, single-glass/double-glass PV module reliability, commercial and industrial energy storage systems, and user-side energy storage projects. This fully demonstrates TÜV Rheinland's technical strength and broad influence across the industry chain. In the end, 17 companies stood out and won honors.

At the same time, TÜV Rheinland awarded Changzhou Shichuang Energy Co., Ltd. with the "Innovation Award for Photovoltaic Cell Metallization and Interconnection Technology," Renshine Solar Suzhou Co., Ltd. with the "Innovation Award for Perovskite Tandem PV Technology," Huawei Digital Power Technologies Co., Ltd. with the "Innovation Award for Smart String & Grid Forming ESS Platform," LONGi Hydrogen Technology (Xi'an) Co., Ltd. with the "Innovation Award for High Current Density Medium-Pressure ALK Electrolyzer," and GCL Group with the "Innovation Award for Carbon Data Platform," recognizing their outstanding contributions to promoting industry technological innovation.

Additionally, TÜV Rheinland also presented the "Solar Honorary Award" to Dr. Zhengrong Shi, Academician of the Australian Academy of Engineering, Founder & Chairman of Sunman Energy Technology Co., Ltd., in recognition of his outstanding contributions to global industry development as a pioneer in China's PV industry.

Transcend the cycles for a win-win future

The China PV industry is currently in a cyclical adjustment phase. Despite the expansion of scale and increase in exports, it also faces challenges such as price declines, reduced output value, and decreased export volume. At the Leaders Forum themed "Transcend the cycles for a win-win future," industry guests shared their views on the current state of the industry and proposed strategies to cope with the current challenges.

Over the past decade, the PV and energy storage industries have undergone significant advancements, evolving from the emergence of technology to large-scale applications. TÜV Rheinland has consistently upheld its commitment to ensuring safety and quality, striving to establish a quality benchmark for the industry and create a platform for collaboration. Looking ahead, TÜV Rheinland will continue to embrace its role as the "guardian of the industry," working closely with partners to embark on the next remarkable decade together.

SOURCE TUV Rheinland Greater China