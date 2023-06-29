New Charter Technologies and 20 Partner Companies Ranked on Channel Futures 2023 MSP 501--Tech Industry's Most Prestigious List of Managed Service Providers Worldwide

Annual MSP 501 Identifies Industry's Best-in-Class Businesses Growing Via Recurring Revenue and Innovation

DENVER, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New Charter Technologies has been named as one of the world's premier managed service providers in the prestigious 2023 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings.

For the past 17 years, managed service providers around the globe have submitted applications for inclusion on this prestigious and definitive listing. The Channel Futures MSP 501 survey examines organizational performance based on annual sales, recurring revenue, profit margins, revenue mix, growth, innovation and supported technologies.

Channel Futures MSP 501 Winner (PRNewsfoto/New Charter Technologies)
MSPs that qualify for the list must pass a rigorous review conducted by the research team and editors of Channel Futures. It ranks applicants using a unique methodology that weighs financial performance according to long-term health and viability, commitment to recurring revenue and operational efficiency.

Channel Futures is pleased to name New Charter Technologies to the 2023 MSP 501.

"Being on this list is one of the highest honors in our industry, and we are pleased to once again be named as a top MSP," said Mitch Morgan, CEO, New Charter Technologies. "We also had the overwhelming majority of our partner companies make the list, which is a testament to the quality of the companies that make up New Charter. The fact that nine of our companies were ranked in the top 100 on the list truly puts New Charter at a different level in the industry."

Indeed, of New Charter's partner companies, 20 of them made the list, making it the highest majority win since the company's inception. New Charter itself came in at number 47 on the list.

This year's list is one of the most competitive in the survey's history. Winners will be recognized on the Channel Futures website and honored during a special ceremony at the Channel Futures Leadership Summit, Oct. 30-Nov. 2, in Miami, Florida.

Since its inception, the MSP 501 has evolved from a competitive ranking into a vibrant group of innovators focused on high levels of customer satisfaction at small, medium and large organizations in public and private sectors. Many of their services and technology offerings focus on customer needs in the areas of cloud, security, collaboration and hybrid work forces.

"The 2023 Channel Futures MSP 501 winners persevered through challenging times to become the highest-performing and most innovative IT providers in the industry today," said Jeff O'Heir, Channel Futures senior news editor and MSP 501 project manager. "The MSP 501 ranking doesn't award MSPs solely on their size and revenue. It acknowledges the business acumen, best practices and trusted advice they deliver to customers every day. They deserve the honor."

