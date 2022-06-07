New Charter Technologies, Best-in-Class Managed Service Provider, Launches National Cybersecurity Firm Cyber74

The new dedicated Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP) provides comprehensive and dynamic cybersecurity solutions for small and medium sized businesses across North America .

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyber74, an advanced Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP) announced its national launch today. Cyber74 is a subsidiary of New Charter Technologies and backed by Palo Alto-based private equity firm, Oval Partners. New Charter strategically merged two regional MSSPs, Digital Umbrella and MachBlue Defense, to create a national advanced security firm with industry leading resources, expertise, and capabilities.

Cyber74 aims to bridge the gap between enterprise-level security services and small to mid-sized businesses (SMBs), bringing advanced security services addressing over 50 types of cybersecurity protection to businesses throughout North America. Cyber74 proudly serves SMBs, healthcare, and government organizations. The company name, Cyber74, signifies offering cybersecurity services metaphorically as strong as Tungsten – atomic number 74 – one of the strongest known chemical elements.

Cybercrime, by all accounts, is growing – both in terms of its frequency as well as its gravity. Statistics show that enterprise organizations spend over 4x per employee on cybersecurity solutions compared to small and mid-sized businesses. Yet, the small and mid-market are now bigger targets for malicious actors than enterprise companies. Cyber74 levels the playing field by offering true advanced security with a focus on value, offering managed security services as well as providing project-based engagements such as Risk Assessments, Penetration Testing, Incident Response, Digital Forensics, and more. Clients receive complex security with common sense and clarity to address their core business needs.

"For years, small to mid-sized businesses have been focused on individual offerings and solutions," said Cyber74 President, Scott Putnam. "We're bringing a truly comprehensive security program to the market, implementing the people, process, technology – everything necessary for complete security services. We're bringing a high-end offering to a market that historically hasn't been able to afford it."

Cyber74's most comprehensive security service, "Tungsten Complete," provides end-to-end advanced cybersecurity management backed by a 24x7x365 Security Operations Center (SOC) and a highly skilled incident response team ready to respond to critical alerts. In addition to Chief Information Security Officer (CISO)-led strategic management, Tungsten Complete offers seven vectors of cybersecurity protection – network, human, cloud, application, identity, perimeter, and endpoint. Traditionally, this level of service would be inaccessible for SMBs, but Tungsten Complete's scalable pricing model is user-based, making it an affordable solution for organizations and industries of all sizes.

Cyber74 has dozens of full-time cybersecurity professionals on staff throughout North America and is actively hiring. The Cyber74 team has over two hundred years of combined IT and security experience. Cyber74 is focused on hiring highly skilled security professionals to fill gaps that traditional Managed Service Providers (MSPs) commonly experience. Cyber74 plans to onboard nearly 30 additional team members this year. By the end of 2023, the firm plans to grow its team by 180%.

READ THE FULL RELEASE

MEDIA CONTACT

Marce Miracle

Cyber74

[email protected]

866.740.0074

SOURCE Cyber74