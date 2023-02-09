New Charter Technologies Brings on Michigan-Based Managed IT Provider, DS Tech

Driving Growth and Improving the Customer Experience with New Capabilities

DENVER, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New Charter Technologies, a portfolio company of Palo Alto-based private equity firm Oval Partners, recently announced the partnership of DS Tech , a managed IT provider based in Escanaba, Michigan. DS Tech has been serving the Michigan and Wisconsin area since 1976, providing IT services such as IT support, cybersecurity, disaster recovery, voice solutions and cloud hosting to small and medium-sized businesses.

For Eric Wakkuri, president at DS Tech, the recently formed partnership with New Charter represents a significant step forward for the company.

"This strategic alliance will drive growth, further improve the customer experience, and enhance the capabilities of the organization," Wakkuri explains. "Our commitment to continuous improvement and service delivery is unwavering. The partnership with New Charter provides us access to a larger, more skill-diversified team and their innovative ideas, and enables us to achieve even greater success. Our shared values are a key component of this collaboration, ensuring a harmonious and productive partnership."

With said partnership, customers can expect an even more well-rounded team, capable of delivering a wider range of services. DS Tech will also be able to access New Charter's best-in-class cybersecurity offerings through Cyber74 , up-leveling those vital capabilities, as well as web development and marketing services.

New Charter Technologies CEO, Mitch Morgan, is excited to welcome DS Tech to the growing roster of MSPs.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Eric and the DS Tech team," said Morgan. "The company definitely fits the New Charter profile of best-in-class MSPs in so many ways. They have a very strong commitment to client satisfaction and a focus on excellence in all that they do. We believe that New Charter represents a great home and offers a growth path to their outstanding group of tenured employees."

