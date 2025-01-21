New Charter Technologies Partners with ProTech IT Solutions to Enhance Local IT Delivery

New Charter's platform gains a boost in hands-on, local service as ProTech brings its trusted, proactive IT approach to businesses across the country.

DENVER, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- New Charter Technologies, a portfolio company of Palo Alto-based private equity firm Oval Partners, is excited to announce the addition of ProTech IT Solutions, a leading IT services provider, to its growing platform of companies. This strategic partnership strengthens New Charter's position as a national network of top-tier IT service providers, combining local expertise with the power of a larger, collaborative organization.

ProTech IT Solutions

ProTech, based in New York, has been a trusted IT partner for small and medium-sized businesses since its founding in 2012. Under the leadership of Johnson Abraham, ProTech has grown from a one-person startup to a thriving IT services provider, built on a foundation of client trust, word-of-mouth referrals, and a deep passion for helping businesses harness the power of technology.

"I started ProTech with a clear mission: to bring enterprise-level IT solutions to small and mid-sized businesses," said Johnson Abraham, president of ProTech IT Solutions. "Joining the New Charter platform allows us to continue that mission while tapping into an incredible network of like-minded IT providers across North America. This partnership enhances our ability to deliver the best possible solutions to our clients while maintaining our personal touch."

Abraham's journey into IT services began in the early days of the internet boom when he shifted his focus from studying medicine to pursuing a career in technology. His passion for helping small businesses led him to leave corporate roles at AT&T and IBM to start his own company. Over the years, ProTech has evolved from a small computer consulting firm into a comprehensive managed service provider (MSP) specializing in IT support, cybersecurity, and cloud solutions.

"What stood out to me about New Charter was the culture," said Abraham. "After meeting the leadership team, I realized this was a group that aligned with my values and goals. It's a community of peers that's focused on collaboration, not competition. We all benefit from shared knowledge, resources, and best practices, which ultimately helps us serve our clients better."

New Charter is a modern IT provider delivering personalized, local IT relationships backed by the stability and scale of a national platform. This approach allows ProTech to continue its local service delivery while offering clients access to a broader range of solutions and national coverage through the New Charter platform.

"We are proud to welcome ProTech to the New Charter family," said Peter Melby, CEO of New Charter Technologies. "Johnson and his team have built a company based on a tremendous client experience. It's exactly the kind of spirit we look for in a partner. With ProTech on board, we're doubling down on what we do best: delivering local, personalized IT service, while leveraging the strength of a nationwide network. Together, we're raising the bar for what great IT support should look like."

