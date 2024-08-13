New Charter Technologies Welcomes Dynamic Edge

Dynamic Edge Joins Forces with New Charter to Expand Capabilities and Strengthen Client Services Nationwide

DENVER, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New Charter Technologies, a portfolio company of Palo Alto-based private equity firm Oval Partners, is excited to announce the addition of Dynamic Edge, a leading managed services provider (MSP) headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, with a second office in Nashville, Tennessee. This partnership represents a significant milestone for both organizations as they work together to enhance service offerings and broaden market reach.

Dynamic Edge

Since its founding in 1999, Dynamic Edge has been dedicated to delivering exceptional IT services tailored to meet the unique needs of its clients. Their comprehensive suite of services includes 24x7 managed and co-managed IT support, cybersecurity, custom application development, and regulatory compliance, and serves industries such as finance, real estate, accounting, healthcare, manufacturing, and non-profit.

Dynamic Edge's commitment to addressing business challenges and driving productivity for clients has solidified its reputation as a strong IT partner. Tim Neiman, president and CEO of Dynamic Edge, expressed his enthusiasm about joining New Charter Technologies:

"While reflecting on our 25th anniversary this year, we felt like the time was right to focus on our strategic capabilities and growth," said Neiman. "New Charter is comprised of best-in-class IT companies, many that we've been working with for years. It's an honor to be selected to join a group of other high-performing companies. This partnership not only allows us to continue our growth trajectory, but also enhances our ability to provide exceptional services to our clients. With New Charter's resources and support, we can stay ahead of industry trends and deliver top value to our clients and team members."

Neiman highlighted the strategic benefits of the partnership, including access to centralized services, group buying power, and enhanced recruiting capabilities. He also emphasized the importance of client experience:

"Client experience is at the core of what we do. This partnership allows us to maintain our high standards while tapping into New Charter's resources to grow our company and better serve our clients. We now have the opportunity to bring our level of client experience and service to more clients and end users at a faster pace."

Mike Robins, COO of Dynamic Edge, shared similar sentiments:

"Joining New Charter is a big step forward for us. We're thrilled about the new opportunities this partnership brings, like sharing resources and boosting our operations. We are truly committed to delivering new and creative solutions that adapt to our clients' changing needs."

READ FULL RELEASE.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Allison Francis

New Charter Technologies

[email protected]

319.572.2145

SOURCE New Charter Technologies