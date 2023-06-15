New CheapAir.com Study Reveals U.S. Cities with Highest International Airfare Increase

According to the latest flight data, international flights are up across the U.S.

LOS ANGELES, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today CheapAir.com published its International Year-Over-Year Airfare Trend Study, comparing 128 million airfares in markets across the United States, revealing which metropolitan areas are paying the most for international flight departures and which international regions are seeing the biggest changes in airfare. According to the study, international airfare is up an average of 18%, or about $168 per ticket, compared to this time last year, causing a spike in airfare for all U.S. cities with international routes.

Demand for international travel remains strong, even as prices rise, and availability is limited to some destinations. As a result, the top five cities with the largest international fare spikes on average compared to 2022 include:

Philadelphia , PA: 23.5% increase Miami, FL : 23.4% increase Tampa, FL : 22.2% increase Charlotte, NC : 22.1% increase Fort Lauderdale, FL : 21.5% increase

See the full ranking list of the top 10 U.S. cities with the biggest increases in international airfare.

Additionally, flight costs are up for almost all international destinations except for the South Pacific/Oceania region, which includes destinations such as Australia and New Zealand, showing a nominal 3% decrease in price on average. Below is a breakdown of international regions that showcase flight cost changes from 2022 to 2023:

Europe : 23.0% increase

Canada : 22.4% increase

Asia : 21.9% increase

Middle East : 20.8% increase

Central America : 20.6% increase

South America : 20.3% increase

Caribbean : 17.9% increase

Africa : 17.1% increase

Mexico : 14.8% increase

To make international airfare prices more affordable, travelers can follow these tips on the best times to buy based on the results of CheapAir.com's 2023 Annual International Airfare Study:

Start your search early: The best way to secure affordable international airfare is to research the best time to buy and book in advance to increase your odds of securing lower fares.

The best way to secure affordable international airfare is to research the best time to buy and book in advance to increase your odds of securing lower fares. Remember seasonality: Airfare prices increase during favorable seasons. Destinations in the northern hemisphere are most popular in June, July and August, while good weather in the southern hemisphere is often in December, January and February.

Airfare prices increase during favorable seasons. Destinations in the northern hemisphere are most popular in June, July and August, while good weather in the southern hemisphere is often in December, January and February. Depart midweek: Flying out on a Tuesday or Wednesday is the least expensive day to take a flight.

Flying out on a Tuesday or Wednesday is the least expensive day to take a flight. Utilize booking protection: Consumers who book with CheapAir.com are covered by Price Drop Payback, which reimburses customers up to $100 per airline ticket if prices drop after purchase.

For additional information and the full ranking list of the U.S. cities and international regions with the steepest price hikes, check out the full CheapAir.com 2023 International Year-Over-Year Airfare Trend Study.

