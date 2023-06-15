New CheapAir.com Study Reveals U.S. Cities with Highest International Airfare Increase

CheapAir.com

15 Jun, 2023, 08:39 ET

According to the latest flight data, international flights are up across the U.S.

LOS ANGELES, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today CheapAir.com published its International Year-Over-Year Airfare Trend Study, comparing 128 million airfares in markets across the United States, revealing which metropolitan areas are paying the most for international flight departures and which international regions are seeing the biggest changes in airfare. According to the study, international airfare is up an average of 18%, or about $168 per ticket, compared to this time last year, causing a spike in airfare for all U.S. cities with international routes.

Demand for international travel remains strong, even as prices rise, and availability is limited to some destinations. As a result, the top five cities with the largest international fare spikes on average compared to 2022 include:

  1. Philadelphia, PA: 23.5% increase
  2. Miami, FL: 23.4% increase
  3. Tampa, FL: 22.2% increase
  4. Charlotte, NC: 22.1% increase
  5. Fort Lauderdale, FL: 21.5% increase

See the full ranking list of the top 10 U.S. cities with the biggest increases in international airfare.

Additionally, flight costs are up for almost all international destinations except for the South Pacific/Oceania region, which includes destinations such as Australia and New Zealand, showing a nominal 3% decrease in price on average. Below is a breakdown of international regions that showcase flight cost changes from 2022 to 2023: 

  • Europe: 23.0% increase
  • Canada: 22.4% increase
  • Asia: 21.9% increase
  • Middle East: 20.8% increase
  • Central America: 20.6% increase
  • South America: 20.3% increase
  • Caribbean: 17.9% increase
  • Africa: 17.1% increase
  • Mexico: 14.8% increase

To make international airfare prices more affordable, travelers can follow these tips on the best times to buy based on the results of CheapAir.com's 2023 Annual International Airfare Study:

  • Start your search early: The best way to secure affordable international airfare is to research the best time to buy and book in advance to increase your odds of securing lower fares.
  • Remember seasonality: Airfare prices increase during favorable seasons. Destinations in the northern hemisphere are most popular in June, July and August, while good weather in the southern hemisphere is often in December, January and February.
  • Depart midweek: Flying out on a Tuesday or Wednesday is the least expensive day to take a flight.
  • Utilize booking protection: Consumers who book with CheapAir.com are covered by Price Drop Payback, which reimburses customers up to $100 per airline ticket if prices drop after purchase.

For additional information and the full ranking list of the U.S. cities and international regions with the steepest price hikes, check out the full CheapAir.com 2023 International Year-Over-Year Airfare Trend Study.

About CheapAir.com

Headquartered in California, 2022 Travel Weekly Magellan Awards winner CheapAir.com is powered by a team of travel enthusiasts who use cutting-edge technology and superior customer service to simplify the way people shop for travel. Our proprietary airfare shopping engine provides an easy-to-understand view of flight and fare options, to make trip planning easy and joyful. Only CheapAir provides full apples-to-apples comparisons so you can see and book across different airlines and different flights, not just the lowest fares, but also the best value flights based on quality, comfort, and inflight amenities. Along with its sister company, AmTrav for Business Travelers, CheapAir.com has helped over five million people buy plane tickets and travel with confidence.

Press Contact: 
Geetha Kerlin, [email protected]
Phone Number: 630-248-0434

SOURCE CheapAir.com

