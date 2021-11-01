New Cheesy Chutney Melt Compliments Robust Soup Favorite At Taziki's

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning November 1, Taziki's Mediterranean Café is bringing back its well-loved Tomato Basil Soup with a new savory sidekick, the Cheesy Chutney Melt in select markets.

Probably one of the most soothing and sentimental dishes that cold weather brings is the traditional tomato soup and grilled cheese. Like any good food pairing, this delicious duo complements one another with flavors and textures; crispy and creamy, asking to be combined.

In Mediterranean regions, basil and tomato is a classic combination. Just in time for cooler weather, the Tomato-Basil Soup is made from scratch, topped with feta cheese crumbles and a sprinkle of fresh basil.

"The Tomato Basil Soup is one of our most requested seasonal menu items," said Dan Simpson, CEO, Taziki's Mediterranean Café. "The soup's growing popularity has ensured its return for a fifth year in all Taziki's locations."

The founder of Taziki's, Keith Richards developed the savory signature sandwich with soup nostalgia in mind, blending grilled onions, melting cheddar cheese and tomato chutney inside a grilled pita for a three-dimensional menu item.

"Taziki's guests have been asking for a full-bodied signature cheese sandwich," said Richards. "Our Cheesy Chutney Melt pairs magnificently with our rich and tangy Tomato Basil Soup, ensuring a crispy, cheesy bite with every spoonful."

Taziki's more health-conscious guests can choose to have their Tomato-Basil Soup with a side salad or just the soup itself, served with baked pita.

The Tomato Basil Soup is available at all Taziki's locations through January 23 and the Cheesy Chutney Melt is available as a companion in Nashville, Atlanta, Birmingham, and Richmond.

Here is a link to photos of the Tomato Basil Soup and Cheesy Chutney Melt.

About Taziki's Mediterranean Café

Taziki's Mediterranean Café is a rapidly expanding brand, named one of America's fastest growing leaders by Inc. 5000 in the fresh-casual industry. Having more than tripled in size since 2011, Taziki's has over 90 restaurant locations, spanning across 18 states nationally. Development plans include building the brand in existing markets, as well as entering new areas across the country by 2023.

The essence of Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe is defined by serving fresh ingredients and hand-cut meats daily. The Mediterranean influence in their name echoes across their best-in-class, chef-inspired cuisine but is intentionally approachable for any person, anywhere. Taziki's takes pride in their made-from-scratch food that nourishes customers daily and the artisanship that goes behind doing so without the use of fryers, or microwaves.

Taziki's mission is to create an environment that combines extraordinary food with meaningful human connection.

Contact: Julie Wade, Senior Director of Marketing

Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe

[email protected]

205-547-3645

SOURCE Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe