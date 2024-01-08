NEW CHEEZ-IT® EXTRA CRUNCHY IS HERE TO SATISFY FANS' OBSESSION WITH AN ABSURDLY AMPED UP SNACKING EXPERIENCE

Available in two new varieties, Cheez-It® Extra Crunchy fuses together the 100% real cheese taste fans love with an intensified crunchy texture and flavor

CHICAGO, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- What's that sound? It's two new varieties from everyone's favorite cheezy cracker brand – and it's about to get loud, literally.

In an #ASMR-obsessed world, Cheez-It® is baking up something extra special for crispy crunchy cravers. Enter Cheez-It Extra Crunchy, the brand's crunchiest crackers, for a uniquely multi-sensorial and deliciously cheesy crunch that will leave flavor chasers' tastebuds tingling. 

While fans love the deliciously classic flavor of Cheez-It crackers, crunch level is a critical consideration factor when it comes to snacking. In fact, 60% of snackers say they prefer a crunchy snack*. These new offerings are here to deliver on that need for an absurdly-amped-up snacking experience cheese-lovers will be obsessed with.  

"Our fans trust us to deliver a classically crunchy taste with all of our crackers, but we wanted to turn up the volume with Cheez-It Extra Crunchy," said Cara Tragseiler, Senior Brand Director for Cheez-It. "With a generous sprinkle of seasoning and a multisensory crunch, these two new products will deliver on fan demand for an even louder, flavorful way to snack on their favorite crackers."

Break out your tiny microphones and ASMR condensers for two types of colossal crunch worth capturing. Each bite of Cheez-It Extra Crunchy delivers bold, intensified flavor with a satisfyingly—and surprisingly—crispy crunch available in two varieties:

  • Cheez-It Extra Crunchy Bold Cheddar: Imagine the classic, made with 100% real cheese taste fans love amplified with an intense crunch and seasoned to bold cheddar perfection. Yup, we did that. It's a whole new level of absurdly delicious.
  • Cheez-It Snap'd® Extra Crunchy Sharp White Cheddar: Indulge in the crispy-thin taste of Cheez-It Snap'd infused with even more crunch and an explosion of Sharp White Cheddar flavor in every bite. It's double the crunch in the same thin and crispy cracker.

Super crunchy superfans can find the new Cheez-It Extra Crunchy varieties sliding into snack aisles at retailers nationwide starting this month. Follow @CheezIt on TikTok, Instagram or your favorite social media platform to keep up with the latest fun and food news.   

*Source: Kellanova Proprietary Salty Snacks Demand Landscape Research, The Cambridge Group, 2021

About Kellanova
Kellanova (NYSE: K) is a leader in global snacking, international cereal and noodles, and North America frozen foods with a legacy stretching back more than 100 years. Powered by differentiated brands including Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Rice Krispies Treats®, RXBAR®, Eggo®, MorningStar Farms®, Special K®, Coco Pops®, and more, Kellanova's vision is to become the world's best-performing snacks-led powerhouse, unleashing the full potential of our differentiated brands and our passionate people.

Kellanova is guided by our purpose to create better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. We are advancing sustainable and equitable access to food by addressing the intersection of hunger, sustainability, wellbeing, and equity, diversity & inclusion, with the ambition of creating Better Days for 4 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.Kellanova.com for more information.

News Releases in Similar Topics

