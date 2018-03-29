"We all love our dogs, but it can be time-consuming and expensive to constantly replace our dog's toys after they have been chewed to pieces. Sometimes, that can happen in matter of hours," said Andrew Pollack, President of FamilyPet. "With CHEWsurance, you can rest easy and let your dog chew away! We are thrilled to offer this new subscription service to dog owners across the country and around the world."

The purchasing team at CHEWsurance is made up of dog lovers who know how to pick special toys for each animal based on size, breed and other factors. When it comes to replacements, subscribers may pick from plush, chew, tug or fetch toys.

CHEWsurance also offers three different "Pawlicies." These include CHEWstarter, which allows for one replacement per month, CHEWstandard, (two per month) and CHEWmaster (five per month). All plans are affordably priced and come with the same level of expert care from the CHEWsurance team.

"The days of shopping for new toys are over. CHEWsurance is here!" said Pollack. "Best of all, you'll likely end up saving a considerable amount of money and time by not having to run to the store every time your dog destroys his or her latest toy."

To learn more about CHEWsurance and to learn how you can sign up today, go to www.CHEWsurance.com

About FamilyPet

FamilyPet is part of the GreaterGood network, home to popular pet destinations sites such as The Animal Rescue Site, RescueBox, Coupaw, Doggyloot, Petsitting.com & more. GreaterGood began in 1999 to provide support for worthy causes through easy, online actions. Since its launch, GreaterGood has contributed more than $50 million to charities around the world.

Please direct inquiries to:

Andrew Pollack, 800-398-6081 x1249

192486@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-chewsurance-takes-dog-toy-replacement-to-a-new-level-300621160.html

SOURCE CHEWsurance

Related Links

http://www.chewsurance.com

