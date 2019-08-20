WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) has created a new class of Micro eMini Futures Contracts and Vantagepoint's Artificial Intelligence software is already tracking and analyzing this new type of futures.

Vantagepoint AI (www.vantagepointsoftware.com) is the software company that developed the first artificial intelligence (AI) trading software in the world available to retail investors and traders.

New Chicago Mercantile Exchange Micro eMini Stock Indexes Tracked and Analyzed by Vantagepoint Vantagepoint's Artificial Intelligence provides insight into this new asset class with its highly accurate predictive forecasting so traders can jump into trading immediately with confidence Stock Indexes are futures contracts that allow investors to buy or sell a financial index today to be settled at a date in the future. Each of these bite-sized contracts is 1/10th the size of the traditional E-mini versions and 1/10th the cost! For instance, the E-mini S&P 500 is valued at $50 a point the micro E-mini version is valued at only $5 a point.

In response, the CME recently launched its Micro eMini stock index contracts on the Dow Jones Industrials, Nasdaq, S&P 500 and the Russell 2000 and Vantagepoint is already accurately forecasting for them. This move marks an evolution in the decades-old futures market giving smaller retail investors and traders interested in trading the stock market indexes access to trading at a much lower price point.

Since their release in May 2019, Micro Futures already have traded over 400,000 contracts in a day – a clear indication of how popular this asset class is. (It's important to note that because of the high leverage of trading futures, it is possible to lose more money than you initially invested.)

Vantagepoint Software is constantly evolving to help traders use artificial intelligence to better their trading results. While it may sound to good to be true, artificial intelligence can reliably and accurately predict the market. Vantagepoint Software users enjoy a window into the market's future usually 1, 2, and 3 days before trends begin to move. Learn more about Ai here.

Smaller traders now have an excellent gateway into trading futures at lower risk, and Vantagepoint provides intelligence with up to 86% accuracy to help them trade smarter and profit more.

See the science of artificial intelligence and how Vantagepoint Software can help traders of any market type with a personalized demo at https://www.vantagepointsoftware.com/4demo/ or by calling 1-800-732-5407.

About Vantagepoint AI, LLC.

Headquartered in Wesley Chapel, Fla., Vantagepoint AI, creators of Vantagepoint Software, is a leader in trading software research and software development. Vantagepoint forecasts Stocks, Options, Futures, Forex, and ETFs with proven accuracy of up to 86%. Using artificial intelligence, Vantagepoint's patented Intermarket Analysis and Neural Network processes predict changes in market trend direction up to three days in advance, enabling traders to get in and out of trades at optimal times with confidence.

