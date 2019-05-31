New Chicagoland Relationship forged as VistaNational Insurance Group becomes a UBA Partner Firm

CHICAGO, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- United Benefit Advisors (UBA), the nation's leading independent employee benefits advisory organization, welcomes VistaNational Insurance Group to their elite group of Partners.

Founded by former healthcare and insurance carrier executives, VistaNational provides comprehensive solutions in health, dental, life, disability, vision and long-term care employee benefits to clients large and small. Their mission is to be large enough to offer a multitude of solutions yet remain small enough to offer platinum customer service.

"At VistaNational, we understand that today's benefits landscape is complicated due to changes in healthcare legislation, rising costs, and an evolving workforce. It is more important than ever to work with an experienced benefits partner who cares as much about finding the best coverage for employees and containing costs – we believe that our partnership with UBA will further enhance our offerings through collaboration and shared resources," stated David Schwimmer, CEO of VistaNational.

"VistaNational is a welcome addition to the UBA Partnership. They pride themselves on their ability to offer large-scale solutions from a small business perspective. We truly hope this new relationship gives them more tools to do exactly that," said UBA President Peter Weber, M.S., CAE.

VistaNational is one of the newest Partners to join a network of independent employee benefits advisory firms that serve employers of all sizes across the United States, Canada, England, and Ireland. As a combined group, UBA's annual employee benefit revenues rank it among the top ten employee benefit advisory organizations globally.

About VistaNational Insurance Group, Inc.

VistaNational has been serving the Chicagoland area with employee benefits since 1996. Their executive team has deep knowledge and decades of experience in the employee benefits and insurance carrier industry. The firm is noted for its dedication to internal staff development, giving back to the community and individual client support. To learn more about VistaNational, visit www.vistanational.com.

About United Benefit Advisors®

United Benefit Advisors® (UBA) is the nation's leading independent employee benefits advisory organization with more than 200 offices throughout the United States, Canada, England and Ireland. UBA empowers more than 2,000 Partners to both maintain their individuality and pool their expertise, insight, and market presence to provide best-in-class services and solutions. Employers, advisors and industry-related organizations interested in obtaining powerful results from the shared wisdom of our Partners should visit www.UBAbenefits.com.

