New Chicken Guy! Nashville Officially Opens Today!!

Hatched from the minds of chef Guy Fieri and renowned restaurateur, Robert Earl, the new Chicken Guy! Nashville is the second of four FACE Hospitality establishments with Guy Fieri, joining Guy Fieri's Branson Kitchen + Bar at Branson Landing in Missouri; and Chicken Guy! Gatlinburg (opening early fall) and Guy Fieri's Downtown Flavortown in Pigeon Forge, set to open at the end of the year.

"We're thrilled to continue the growth and success of this partnership by bringing Chicken Guy! Nashville to downtown Music City," said Bucky Mabe, CEO of FACE. "This is just the beginning, and we look forward to additional exciting opportunities with Guy and Robert's team."

While still under construction, Chicken Guy! Nashville was one of several structures damaged in the explosion that shook Music City on Christmas Day 2020, and has since been revitalized and revamped. Chicken Guy! Nashville is easily accessible to visitors on the corner of Second Avenue and Commerce Street.

"Nashville is one of the most exciting cities in America and I am stoked to bring Chicken Guy! to 2nd Avenue to add to the party," said Guy Fieri. "Music City knows great food and we're proud to bring our 22 house made sauces, killer chicken and good times to the mix."

Chicken Guy! offers guests one-of-a kind flavors to satisfy any appetite, including all-natural chicken tenders, skewers, sandwiches and salads that can be paired with more than 20 varieties of house-made sauces. Staple menu items include the Bourbon Brown Sugar BBQ sandwich which features pepper jack, bourbon brown sugar BBQ sauce, special sauce, slaw, pickles and BBQ kettle chips. To satisfy your sweet tooth, guests can check out any of our six delicious Flavortown Shakes, including Triple Chocolate Mint, Apple Cinnamon Cereal, Vanilla, Chocolate, Strawberry and Oreo!

About FACE Amusement Group and Face Hospitality

FACE owns and operates a growing collection of entertainment and culinary experiences in the southeast, with nearly 30 attractions in Tennessee, South Carolina and Missouri. Specializing in good, clean, family fun, their unique portfolio includes Arcade City, Big Top Arcade, Rockin' Raceway Arcade, 7D Dark Ride Adventure, LuLu's Beach Arcade and Ropes Course, The Branson Coaster and The Mirror Maize. These ground-breaking family entertainment centers invite guests to experience the newest interactive technologies as they compete for the ultimate prize – memories that last a lifetime. FACE also offers exceptional culinary experiences through a partnership with celebrity chef Guy Fieri. Their partnership with "The Mayor of Flavortown" includes Guy Fieri's Branson Kitchen + Bar at Branson Landing in Missouri, recently announced plans to open Guy Fieri's Chicken Guy! restaurants throughout Tennessee and Downtown Flavortown in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. In addition to providing exceptional entertainment options, the company's core values of Faith, Attitude, Consistency and Excellence (FACE) drive its wide-reaching philanthropic efforts, including the unique Bear Hugs program. For every stuffed bear plush toy won in a FACE claw machine, the company donates another bear to a local charity. To date, FACE has donated nearly 10,000 stuffed bears to a variety of charities. FaceAmusement.com

About Chicken Guy!

With its flagship location in Disney Springs at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando and subsequent locations in Aventura Mall in Miami, FL., Levi's Stadium , FedEx Field, and Nashviulle, Chicken Guy! features Chef Guy Fieri's recipe for one-of-a-kind tenders pounded out to maximize crunchy texture and flavor, served with an array of tantalizing sauces. They are brined in a mixture of fresh lemon juice, pickle brine, and buttermilk and infused with a proprietary blend of herbs and spices, giving Chicken Guy! tenders their unique texture and flavor. Sourced from chicken that is all-natural, antibiotic-free, never frozen, hand-pounded, and breaded fresh every day. Chicken Guy! tenders are paired with your choice of a wide range of delicious sauces and don't forget the delicious sides, including fries with Guy's signature seasoning, and decadent shakes--your taste buds will be thanking you for the experience. For more information including up-to-date location listings and details about the menu, visit www.chickenguy.com Follow us on Twitter and Instagram @chickenguy and on Facebook at @realchickenguy.

