New Chief Executive Officer to Lead Committee for Children

SEATTLE, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Committee for Children, the global leader in research-based social-emotional learning (SEL), announced today that its board of directors has selected Andrea Lovanhill as CEO, effective immediately.

Lovanhill joined Committee for Children in 2007, drawn to the nonprofit's long history of advocating for the safety and well-being of children, steadfast commitment to research-based programs, and meaningful relationships with educators across the nation. Over the last 13 years, she's developed a reputation in the social-emotional education industry as a systems-level thinker and a mission-driven, adaptive leader.

"The board chose Andrea for her impressive record of success at Committee for Children, her passion for our mission, her strong leadership skills, and her deep knowledge of the educators we serve, as well as our programs and culture," said Jon Reingold, president of Committee for Children's board of directors. "We're extremely excited to see everything Andrea will accomplish as our new CEO!"

Lovanhill's appointment marks a new era of growth for Committee for Children, which has committed to positively transforming the social-emotional well-being of 100 million children annually by 2028. When asked about her vision for the future of social-emotional learning, Lovanhill said: "The comingled crises of 2020 have emphasized the need for social-emotional learning to evolve and answer the calls for more flexible, culturally responsive, and affirming SEL. I want to deepen Committee for Children's impact and extend our mission in the ways that do the most good right now, on the ground."

Most recently, Lovanhill served as Committee for Children's vice president of Marketing and Client Relations. In this role, she developed and implemented innovative program implementation, partnership, and communications strategies, advanced the Second Step® family of programs' transformation from print to digital format, built unparalleled marketing and product experiences, and achieved record growth and reach. During Andrea's tenure as vice president, the organization became a top provider of research- and evidence-based SEL programs, serving more than 16.5 million children annually. As Andrea steps into her new role as CEO, Second Step programs are actively used in 34 percent of all US elementary schools.

"I'm honored and excited to serve Committee for Children as CEO and advance our mission to foster the safety and well-being of children through social-emotional learning and development," said Lovanhill. "Our founders began this journey because they wanted to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Four decades later, I'm extremely grateful to build on their legacy and make great strides in ensuring each child has the social-emotional support necessary to thrive in school and in life."

The selection of Lovanhill completes a comprehensive national search process, which was facilitated by Russell Reynolds Associates, a global executive search firm.

About Committee for Children

Committee for Children is on a mission to ensure children everywhere can thrive emotionally, socially, and academically. Best known for our innovative social-emotional learning curricula that blend research and rigor with intuitive program design, we empower children and adults with skills that help them realize their goals in the classroom and throughout their lives. Since 1979, we've been connecting experts in the field to share experiences and advance the cause of educating the whole child. We also help pass policies and legislation that place importance on creating safe and supportive learning environments. Today our programs are used in 34 percent of all US elementary schools and reach more than 16.5 million children worldwide. By lifting up children today, we're helping them create a safe and positive society for the future. Learn more at cfchildren.org .

