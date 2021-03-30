New Chief Financial Officer Joins Allbridge Leadership Team

RALEIGH, N.C., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allbridge, the leading provider of end-to-end technology solutions for hospitality, healthcare, and senior living properties nationwide, announces their most recent addition to the executive leadership team, Randall Koubek as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Koubek brings over 30 years of experience in operational finance, extensive accounting, and leadership. With a demonstrated track record of creating value for mid-sized organizations, he holds knowledge of both public and private accounting, B2B and B2C ecommerce, insurance services, software, and professional marketing services firms within private equity-sponsored environments.

As CFO, Koubek will lead the financial strategy for Allbridge, as well as financial planning, accounting, billing, and collections. He will oversee the company's finance team and be integral to all M&A activities.

"Allbridge is building significant momentum, and I am excited about its financial growth, value creation opportunities, and to contribute to the continued success of the company," said Randall Koubek, CFO for Allbridge. "As a market leader in the enterprise network technology space, Allbridge is continuously adding more products and solutions to simplify and enhance technology experiences for our customers and their end users. I am looking forward to being a part of the expansion of such an innovative organization."

Most recently, Koubek held the role of CFO at Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE) where he led the finance team in the company's initial public offering (IPO) in 2020. He has also held CFO titles at Spectrio LLC, Bonnier Corporation, and Thompson Media Group. Prior to his executive roles, Koubek acted as Secretary/Treasurer at Robey-Barber Insurance Services and Senior Auditor/Controller for PwC. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting and a Master of Business Administration from the University of South Florida.

Koubek's addition comes three months after Allbridge announced a new CEO, Todd Johnstone, who joined at the beginning of 2021.

"Randy brings to Allbridge an expansive skillset developed and cultivated from his extensive finance experience and executive positions within the private and public sectors," says Todd Johnstone, Chief Executive Officer for Allbridge. "He is a seasoned leader who will be instrumental in driving the future growth and success of Allbridge, and we are thrilled to welcome him to the team."

About Allbridge

Allbridge is the trusted partner to deliver one connected experience with end-to-end technology solutions for the hospitality, healthcare, and senior living industries. Currently serving more than one million rooms nationally, Allbridge is the single source provider for system design, procurement, installation, and ongoing management. The company is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. For more information, please visit www.allbridge.com.



